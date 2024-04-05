Before composing for SNL and the Emmy Award-winning series 30 Rock and the new musical adaptation of the film Mean Girls, Jeff Richmond was a theater kid at Kent State.

Richmond, who graduated in 1988 with a degree in musical theater, grew up in Garrettsville, Ohio, and said he frequently visited Kent growing up.

Kent was this town that when I was in high school we would go visit, he said. This is one of the places you would go to see the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” in [The Kent Stage] theater on Main Street, so it was already a cultural destination.

Richmond enrolled in Kent States' music program in 1981, majoring in music.

It was easy for me, he said. I didn't come from a family that had a lot of money, and so a public school was going to be the best path for me at that particular point in my life.

Richmond changed her major to musical theater during her second year of college after the theater division. separated from the School of Speech to become its own theater school in 1983. That year, the school began offering a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater.

During his years at university, Richmond had initially produced Lobo-a-Go-Go, a musical he described as a musical horror that was in the same vein as “Rocky Horror Show” and “Little Shop of Horrors”, in a 1988 article in The Kent Stater. The production is a parody of the werewolf films that were popular at the time.

The big leagues

After graduating from Kent State in 1988, Richmond and his three roommates were given the choice of moving to Chicago or New York to start a theater company.

We decided to go to Chicago, he said. We packed everything up and we moved to Chicago and we produced our first show that I had written called Lobo-A-Go-Go.

Richmond said Chicago had a thriving late-night theater scene that allowed him to break into the industry.

This was around the time that Richmond entered the comedy scene as a musical artist, playing piano for various organizations, including the improv group. i0Chicagoas well as Second city. He says he met his wife, Tina Fey, who went on to star and write for “Saturday Night Live,” created and starred in “30 Rock” and wrote “Mean Girls.”

Richmond went on to compose music for numerous projects across the country.

You start writing and you start working with comedy writers, and eventually you get a job at “SNL,” he said.

Richmond worked as musical director of Saturday Night Lives from 2001 to 2006.

Jack Black, Kate Winslet, Queen Latifah and Robert De Niro were a new person every week, he said.

The host Richmond talked about the most was Tom Brady, who hosted SNL in 2005.

The people who repeated the most were the athletes who came, he said. Tom Brady is the first one that comes to mind because they know what it's like to drill and drill and drill. They want it to happen in front of millions of people.

Richmond said the sketch comedy show 30 Rock, for which he composed the theme song, was one of the productions he enjoyed the most.

The show, inspired by Fey's time on SNL, follows the writer on a comedy show as she navigates through work stress, friend situations, new coworkers and romantic problems. Richmond won three Emmy Awards while working for 30 Rock.

Having to put together a full episode every week was a big problem, he said. It gave me the chance to have a new type of sound on television, a sound that was a bit offbeat, old school, New York kitsch, with lots of saxophones, woodwinds, ukuleles and so on.

He added that The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, a Netflix original comedy series, was another project he enjoyed working on the most.

Recently, Richmond has composed for the Mean Girls franchise, including a film, a Broadway musical, and a musical adaptation of the film released in January 2024. Richmond was up for the Tony Award for Best Original Score for his work with the comedy Broadway musical, which debuted in 2024. 2018.

In addition to starring in several works, he also composes for the Netflix series Girls5eva, which follows an amazingly successful pop group from the 90s attempting to make a comeback in the 2020s.

Richmond returned to Kent State in the spring of 2013 as the commencement speaker for the graduation ceremony, earning an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from the university for his extraordinary contributions to the arts and popular culture, according to a report. writing about the event.

Even with his travels and experiences composing music for film, Richmond said Kent still holds a special place in his heart.

I loved it, he said. It's sort of where you first find all your real friends and cohorts.

Michael Neenan is a roving reporter. Contact him at[email protected].