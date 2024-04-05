The Dreamville festival is fast approaching





RALEIGH, NC It's an exciting weekend for festival fans. The Dreamville Festival returns to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. What do you want to know The Dreamville Festival is back April 6-7

The festival is presented by J Cole and attracts festival-goers from all over the world.

Last year, Wake County had a financial impact of more than $145 million.

Oak City Fish and Chips food truck hopes to break records this year The festival, hosted by rapper J Cole, who grew up in Fayetteville, brings together people from around the world. The city of Raleigh says last year's festival saw a record crowd, with more than 100,000 people in attendance. Another significant economic impact is expected this year with the large number of visitors coming to Oak City. Dreamville is considered one of the largest artist-led festivals in the world. Last year, the financial impact was more than $145 million for Wake County. The city of Raleigh has also experienced economic growth in the areas of hotels, restaurants and ground transportation. The Oak City Fish and Chips food truck is one of the vendors participating in the festival. Co-owner Isaac Horton IV said in just two days the festival could bring in about $80,000 for his business and this year he wants to make an even bigger impact. We're actually one of J Coles' favorite meals. He would come to the truck to get food for Dreamville staff and his family, Horton said. Horton said her business has been participating since the beginning and can move through the long lines at a quick pace. He said every 60 seconds his workers could serve two people and worked like an assembly line. Well, departmentalize in terms of division and specialization of work up to four positions, Horton said. With a plan that they have been coordinating for months, it allows them to be at the top of their game and make a lot of money. On our most profitable day, we made $42,000 in sales from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. over a 10-hour period, or about $4,000 an hour. So that kind of money for a small business owner is important, Horton said. He said the new faces and reaction to their food are a plus. We have gourmet puppies and people love them, Horton said. As the time approaches for another tour of this festival, Horton is looking forward to what this year will bring and hoping for record numbers. According to Loren Gold, executive vice president of Visit Raleigh, it is widely expected that in 2024, 80% or more of tickets held for the two-day festival will come from visitors from across the United States and more than 20 international countries.

