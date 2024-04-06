The making of the Hollywood sequel” – The Daily Jaws





I traveled to Indiana, where I was able to meet John Hancock and his wife, Dorothy Tristan, who had co-written the original screenplay with Sackker. It was around Thanksgiving 2012 and they invited me to their farm. I still cherish the few hours we spent together. I was amazed at the way they welcomed me. There I was, about to talk to them about what was surely one of the worst moments of their professional lives, and they greeted me like an old friend. As we sat around the kitchen table, Dorothy served us fresh cookies. Another incredible moment. The book was completed and delivered on June 30, 2015, four years after the idea was started and published a few months later. It was well received by fans. It was also read by people who had worked on the film and who either refused to speak to me or could not be found. They took to social media, intending to tell their story. I always knew there was more to say and these people confirmed it. In mid-2016, I contacted my publisher and told them I wanted to expand the book to include more stories and many more photos. Fortunately, he agreed and on June 16, 2018, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Jaws 2, a book release party was held in Destin, Florida. Not only had I convinced the publisher to publish an expanded version, but I had also convinced him to print a full color edition, which he also agreed to. The expanded edition was nominated for Book of the Year at the annual Rondo Hatton Horror Awards, an honor that also went to the 2020 expanded reissue of Edith Blakes On Location On Marthas Vineyard: The Making of the Movie . Jaws. Have you read any good books lately ? Words by Michael A Smith. Michael is co-author of Jaws 2: The Making Of The Hollywood Sequel. You can order the book by contacting Michael at [email protected]. If you are interested in writing for The Daily Jaws, please visit our work with us page For all the latest Jaws, shark, and shark movie news, follow The Daily Jaws on Instagram, Twitter And Facebook.

