Eclipse is Monday, but the CMT Awards and Cap10K are also in Austin this weekend





AUSTIN (KXAN) – These are going to be busy days in Austin. As for the eclipse alone, city officials say the crowds would be equivalent to an F1 weekend. Before we can think about Monday, members of the Austin Police Department's (APD) Special Events Unit must coordinate public safety measures for a local 5K in East Austin and a soccer game. 'Austin FC in the second quarter on Saturday, as well as for the Statesman Cap10K downtown and the CMT Music Awards. at the Moody Center on Sunday. Will Austin's bats panic during the eclipse?

“We are excited. We did it last year, it was so much fun,” Quyn Phan and Ronak Karsan said of Cap10K, and they also look forward to continuing their excitement until Monday for the eclipse. “We have our glasses ready.” As the city prepares for these events, emergency services technology experts concluded a week-long conference to discuss topics including how public safety professionals can harness the ever-increasing amount of data to which they now have access. “Allows people to make sense of data and allows people to make sense of data and get into things like pre-planning processes for big events,” said Sam Brown, COO of ESO, an emergency management software company. “Things like access to space, exits, building security, public transportation, if there was an event, how people can be evacuated.” The Cap10K expects around 20,000 runners and walkers. Roads are only expected to be closed for about an hour, but keep in mind the following interruptions between approximately 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. Cesar Chavez Street, from I-35 to the MoPac Expressway

Fifth Street, MoPac Expressway to I-35

Sixth Street, from I-35 to MoPac Expressway

Guadalupe Street, from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Cesar Chavez Street

Lavaca Street, from Cesar Chavez Street to Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

San Jacinto Boulevard, from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Cesar Chavez Street The CMT Awards will also close a handful of roads Sunday afternoon and evening. Robert Dedman Drive: Closed from DeLoss Dodds Way to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from April 7 at 1 p.m. to April 7 at 11 p.m.

Closed from DeLoss Dodds Way to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from April 7 at 1 p.m. to April 7 at 11 p.m. Clyde Littlefield Walk: Closed on Robert Dedman Drive from 1 p.m. April 7 to 11 p.m. April 7.

Closed on Robert Dedman Drive from 1 p.m. April 7 to 11 p.m. April 7. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: Closed from Red River Street to San Jacinto Boulevard from 1 p.m. April 7 to April 7 at 7 p.m. On the day of the eclipse, APD urges people not to stop in the middle of the street when it is dark in the middle of the day and to remember to turn on their headlights. The Special Events Unit also warned drivers to watch out for pedestrians viewing the eclipse and encouraged everyone to stay home if they can on Monday and stock up on gas and groceries this weekend.

