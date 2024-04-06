Entertainment
Jonathan Glazer's Oscar speech receives support from Jewish creators
Nearly a month after Jonathan Glazer's Oscar speech resonated in Hollywood and sparked a wave of controversy, 151 Jewish creators have signed a letter in support.
“We were alarmed to see some of our colleagues in the sector distort and denounce his comments. Their attacks on Glazer are a dangerous diversion from Israel's growing military campaign that has already killed more than 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza and brought hundreds of thousands to the brink of starvation,” the letter read, published in the context of the continuing conflict in the Middle East. “We mourn all those who have been killed in Palestine and Israel for too many decades, including the 1,200 Israelis killed in the Hamas attacks of October 7 and the 253 hostages taken. »
The letter is signed by a mix of actors, writers, producers, filmmakers and other creatives. Among those supporting Glazer are Joker star Joaquín Phoenix; Killer Films vet Pamela Koffler; Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman; Big city stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson; filmmakers Joel Coen, Todd Haynes, Miranda July, Mike Leigh, Boots Riley, Amy Berg, Janicza Bravo, Nicole Holofcener; and veteran studio executive James Schamus. The Hollywood Reporter received a copy of Joy's letter to the co-founder of Polls Sarah-Sophie Flicker, which says other names should be added.
“I am so grateful to be in such wonderful company,” Schamus tweeted after the letter was first published by Variety. “Thank you to everyone who added their much-needed voice to defend our common humanity. »
At the Academy Awards ceremony on March 10, Glazer, accepting the trophy for best international film for his Area of interest, said he made his film against the backdrop of the Holocaust with the aim of showing “where dehumanization leads to its worst level” and how it shapes the past and present. “Right now, we are here as men who refute their Jewishness and the fact that the Holocaust is being hijacked by an occupation that has led to conflict for so many innocent people,” he said , adding: “Whether it is the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanization, how can we resist?
His words, mixed with praise and scorn, were quickly followed by an open letter published on March 18 and signed by more than 1,000 Jewish creators and leaders gathered to denounce the speech. This was followed by remarks made by Tony Kushner, who described the speech as a “really indisputable, irrefutable sort of statement.”
Check out the new letter of support for Glazer below, as well as the full list of creatives who signed on below.
We are Jewish artists, filmmakers, writers and creative professionals who support Jonathan Glazer's statement at the 2024 Oscars. We were alarmed to see some of our industry colleagues misrepresent and denounce his comments. Their attacks on Glazer are a dangerous diversion from Israel's growing military campaign that has already killed more than 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza and brought hundreds of thousands to the brink of starvation. We mourn all those who have been killed in Palestine and Israel for too many decades, including the 1,200 Israelis killed in the Hamas attacks of October 7 and the 253 hostages taken.
The attacks on Glazer also have the effect of silencing our industry, contributing to a broader climate of suppression of free speech and dissent, the very qualities our field should cherish. Glazer, Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg and countless other artists from all walks of life have spoken out against the killing of Palestinian civilians. We should all be able to do the same without being wrongly accused of fueling anti-Semitism.
In his speech, Glazer asked how we can resist the dehumanization that has led to mass atrocities throughout history. That such a statement is considered an affront only underlines its urgency. We should be able to name apartheid and the occupation of Israel – both recognized as such by major human rights organizations – without being accused of rewriting history.
As the director of the Auschwitz Memorial, Dr. Piotr MA Cywiński, wrote: “The area of interest is not a film about the Holocaust. Above all, it is a profound warning about humanity and its nature. This warning should not be reserved for just one group. To preserve our humanity and ensure our mutual survival, we must sound the alarm when any group faces such brutality and acts of erasure.
We are proud Jews who denounce the weaponization of Jewish identity and memory of the Holocaust to justify what many international law experts, including leading Holocaust scholars, have identified as “genocide.” to become “. We reject the false choice between Jewish security and Palestinian freedom. We stand with all those calling for a permanent ceasefire, including the safe return of all hostages and the immediate delivery of aid to Gaza, as well as an end to the continued bombing and siege of Israel against Gaza.
We honor the memory of the Holocaust by saying: Never again for anyone.
Sign,
Lenny Abrahamson
Ra'anan Alexandrowicz
Erin Allweiss
Marc Asch
Liran Atzmor
Erin Axelman
Annie Boulanger
Todd Banhazl
Ariella Barer
Morgane Bassichis
Joshua Bearman
Abner Benaïm
Amy Berg
Kate Berlant
Gregg Bordowitz
Agnes Borinsky
Janicza Bravo
Marguerite Brun
Dan Bucatinsky
Simone Bitton
Daniel Chalfen
Joel Cohen
And Cogan
Dominique Cooke
Molly Crabapple
David Cross
Cyrus Dunham
David Ehrlich
Deborah Eisenberg
Isaac Feldberg
Chloe Fineman
Jordan First Man
Frances Fisher
Sarah-Sophie Flicker
Esther Freud
Bella Freud
Uri Fruchtmann
Noah Galvin
Sarah Gavron
Tavi Gevinson
Ilana Glazer
Natalie Gold
Sam Gold
Jimmy Goldblum
Daniel Goldhaber
Nan Goldin
Josh Gondelman
Josh Gordon
Elliott Gould
Miles Greenberg
Doron Max Hagay
Gordon Hall
Todd Haynes
Fred Hechinger
Lee Hirsch
Eliza Hittman
Nicole Holofcener
Ilan Isakov
Abbi Jacobson
Kristi Jacobson
Rachel Leah Jones
Miranda July
David Katznelson
Deborah Kaufman
Ella Kemp
Sarah Kiener
Lola Church
Dan Kitrosser
Alison Klayman
Naomi Klein
Pamela Koffler
Jess Kohl
Maris Kreizman
Lisa Kron
Justin Kuritzkes
Rachel Kushner
Serge Lalou
Nadav Lapid
Juliette Larthe
Michael Lieberman
Alison Leiby
Mike Leigh
Cindy Leive
Jonathan Letham
Not Levi
Avi Lewis
Kyle Lukoff
Darius Marder
Miriam Margolyes
Sam Marques
Daniel Mate
Gabor Mate
Jane Mayle
Jonathan Meth
Lise Mayer
Meyerson necklace
Grandfather Mograbi
Sophie Monks Kaufman
Mike Moore
Michael Morris
Hari Nef
Hello Nicolas
David Osite
Nira Park
Zeena Parkins
Joaquin Phoenix
Rain Phoenix
Max Posner
Jeff Price
Sarah Ramos
Allon Reich
Leon Reich
Riley Boots
Howard A. Rodman
Jon Ronson
Jacqueline Rose
Martin Rosenbaum
Jason Rosenberg
Tessa Ross
Ira Sachs
Tilly Scantlebury
James Schamus
Jane Schönbrun
Sarah Schulman
Emma Seligman
Wallace Shawn
Mel Shimkowitz
Noam Shuster Eliassi
Amy Sillman
Nathan Silver
Michael Skolnik
Gillian Slovo
Robyn Slovo
Shawn Slovo
Sarah Adina Smith
Alan Snitow
Morgan Spector
Tom Stoppard
Kae Storm
Lynne Tillman
Rachel Traub
V (formerly Eve Ensler)
Alicia Van Couvering
Adam Weber
Madeleine Weinstein
Debra Winger
Matt Wolf
Jeremy Yaches
Gary Yershon
Jeremy Zagar
Alexander Zeldin
|
