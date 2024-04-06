Jonathan Glazer's Oscar speech receives support from Jewish creators

Nearly a month after Jonathan Glazer's Oscar speech resonated in Hollywood and sparked a wave of controversy, 151 Jewish creators have signed a letter in support.

“We were alarmed to see some of our colleagues in the sector distort and denounce his comments. Their attacks on Glazer are a dangerous diversion from Israel's growing military campaign that has already killed more than 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza and brought hundreds of thousands to the brink of starvation,” the letter read, published in the context of the continuing conflict in the Middle East. “We mourn all those who have been killed in Palestine and Israel for too many decades, including the 1,200 Israelis killed in the Hamas attacks of October 7 and the 253 hostages taken. »

The letter is signed by a mix of actors, writers, producers, filmmakers and other creatives. Among those supporting Glazer are Joker star Joaquín Phoenix; Killer Films vet Pamela Koffler; Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman; Big city stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson; filmmakers Joel Coen, Todd Haynes, Miranda July, Mike Leigh, Boots Riley, Amy Berg, Janicza Bravo, Nicole Holofcener; and veteran studio executive James Schamus. The Hollywood Reporter received a copy of Joy's letter to the co-founder of Polls Sarah-Sophie Flicker, which says other names should be added.

“I am so grateful to be in such wonderful company,” Schamus tweeted after the letter was first published by Variety. “Thank you to everyone who added their much-needed voice to defend our common humanity. »

At the Academy Awards ceremony on March 10, Glazer, accepting the trophy for best international film for his Area of ​​interest, said he made his film against the backdrop of the Holocaust with the aim of showing “where dehumanization leads to its worst level” and how it shapes the past and present. “Right now, we are here as men who refute their Jewishness and the fact that the Holocaust is being hijacked by an occupation that has led to conflict for so many innocent people,” he said , adding: “Whether it is the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanization, how can we resist?

His words, mixed with praise and scorn, were quickly followed by an open letter published on March 18 and signed by more than 1,000 Jewish creators and leaders gathered to denounce the speech. This was followed by remarks made by Tony Kushner, who described the speech as a “really indisputable, irrefutable sort of statement.”

Check out the new letter of support for Glazer below, as well as the full list of creatives who signed on below.

We are Jewish artists, filmmakers, writers and creative professionals who support Jonathan Glazer's statement at the 2024 Oscars. We were alarmed to see some of our industry colleagues misrepresent and denounce his comments. Their attacks on Glazer are a dangerous diversion from Israel's growing military campaign that has already killed more than 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza and brought hundreds of thousands to the brink of starvation. We mourn all those who have been killed in Palestine and Israel for too many decades, including the 1,200 Israelis killed in the Hamas attacks of October 7 and the 253 hostages taken.

The attacks on Glazer also have the effect of silencing our industry, contributing to a broader climate of suppression of free speech and dissent, the very qualities our field should cherish. Glazer, Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg and countless other artists from all walks of life have spoken out against the killing of Palestinian civilians. We should all be able to do the same without being wrongly accused of fueling anti-Semitism.

In his speech, Glazer asked how we can resist the dehumanization that has led to mass atrocities throughout history. That such a statement is considered an affront only underlines its urgency. We should be able to name apartheid and the occupation of Israel – both recognized as such by major human rights organizations – without being accused of rewriting history.

As the director of the Auschwitz Memorial, Dr. Piotr MA Cywiński, wrote: “The area of ​​interest is not a film about the Holocaust. Above all, it is a profound warning about humanity and its nature. This warning should not be reserved for just one group. To preserve our humanity and ensure our mutual survival, we must sound the alarm when any group faces such brutality and acts of erasure.

We are proud Jews who denounce the weaponization of Jewish identity and memory of the Holocaust to justify what many international law experts, including leading Holocaust scholars, have identified as “genocide.” to become “. We reject the false choice between Jewish security and Palestinian freedom. We stand with all those calling for a permanent ceasefire, including the safe return of all hostages and the immediate delivery of aid to Gaza, as well as an end to the continued bombing and siege of Israel against Gaza.

We honor the memory of the Holocaust by saying: Never again for anyone.

Sign,

Lenny Abrahamson

Ra'anan Alexandrowicz

Erin Allweiss

Marc Asch

Liran Atzmor

Erin Axelman

Annie Boulanger

Todd Banhazl

Ariella Barer

Morgane Bassichis

Joshua Bearman

Abner Benaïm

Amy Berg

Kate Berlant

Gregg Bordowitz

Agnes Borinsky

Janicza Bravo

Marguerite Brun

Dan Bucatinsky

Simone Bitton

Daniel Chalfen

Joel Cohen

And Cogan

Dominique Cooke

Molly Crabapple

David Cross

Cyrus Dunham

David Ehrlich

Deborah Eisenberg

Isaac Feldberg

Chloe Fineman

Jordan First Man

Frances Fisher

Sarah-Sophie Flicker

Esther Freud

Bella Freud

Uri Fruchtmann

Noah Galvin

Sarah Gavron

Tavi Gevinson

Ilana Glazer

Natalie Gold

Sam Gold

Jimmy Goldblum

Daniel Goldhaber

Nan Goldin

Josh Gondelman

Josh Gordon

Elliott Gould

Miles Greenberg

Doron Max Hagay

Gordon Hall

Todd Haynes

Fred Hechinger

Lee Hirsch

Eliza Hittman

Nicole Holofcener

Ilan Isakov

Abbi Jacobson

Kristi Jacobson

Rachel Leah Jones

Miranda July

David Katznelson

Deborah Kaufman

Ella Kemp

Sarah Kiener

Lola Church

Dan Kitrosser

Alison Klayman

Naomi Klein

Pamela Koffler

Jess Kohl

Maris Kreizman

Lisa Kron

Justin Kuritzkes

Rachel Kushner

Serge Lalou

Nadav Lapid

Juliette Larthe

Michael Lieberman

Alison Leiby

Mike Leigh

Cindy Leive

Jonathan Letham

Not Levi

Avi Lewis

Kyle Lukoff

Darius Marder

Miriam Margolyes

Sam Marques

Daniel Mate

Gabor Mate

Jane Mayle

Jonathan Meth

Lise Mayer

Meyerson necklace

Grandfather Mograbi

Sophie Monks Kaufman

Mike Moore

Michael Morris

Hari Nef

Hello Nicolas

David Osite

Nira Park

Zeena Parkins

Joaquin Phoenix

Rain Phoenix

Max Posner

Jeff Price

Sarah Ramos

Allon Reich

Leon Reich

Riley Boots

Howard A. Rodman

Jon Ronson

Jacqueline Rose

Martin Rosenbaum

Jason Rosenberg

Tessa Ross

Ira Sachs

Tilly Scantlebury

James Schamus

Jane Schönbrun

Sarah Schulman

Emma Seligman

Wallace Shawn

Mel Shimkowitz

Noam Shuster Eliassi

Amy Sillman

Nathan Silver

Michael Skolnik

Gillian Slovo

Robyn Slovo

Shawn Slovo

Sarah Adina Smith

Alan Snitow

Morgan Spector

Tom Stoppard

Kae Storm

Lynne Tillman

Rachel Traub

V (formerly Eve Ensler)

Alicia Van Couvering

Adam Weber

Madeleine Weinstein

Debra Winger

Matt Wolf

Jeremy Yaches

Gary Yershon

Jeremy Zagar

Alexander Zeldin