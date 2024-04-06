Vampire Weekend became their boat shoes





When they first arrived in their khakis and cable knits, you were either speechless at Vampire Weekend or you were in on it. Yes, these handsome young men appeared to be preppy Columbia graduates, but surprise, they were actually agents of the indie rock counterculture, dressed in the costume of the enemy, much like youth crew hardcore boys dressed in varsity jackets, or the Milanese paninaro set in their designer fashions, both subcultures predating Vampire Weekends-style games by about two decades. Then came the real thing. In 2010, Vampire Weekend suddenly became the biggest rock band in America, with a chart-topping second album and a song placed in a Honda commercial that couldn't be forgotten, forgiven or escaped. Trying to follow along was like watching a spy movie that refuses to clarify which side the main character is working for. It's now 2024 and this storyline seems long gone. Frontman Ezra Koenig is about to turn 40, and his band's fifth album, Only God Was Above Us, sees him singing ornate, erudite, midtempo songs, only now from the perspective of midlife. There's a bit of a revelation to be had in his new situation, at least in the fact that Vampire Weekend wasn't playing around with fashion so much all those years ago. Let's not forget that in 2008, this group worshiped Paul Simon above all, and every time Koenig sang With his winking lyrics about rapper Lil Jon, he sounded like a high school administrator trying to convince an indifferent afternoon assembly. Vampire Weekend didn't pretend to be preparations. They were pretending to be baby boomers. Accepting this idea makes Only God Was Above Us a kind of test for Koenig and his friends, bassist Chris Baio and drummer Chris Tomson: what is this music that drives the tension now that its creators have become their Top-Siders? As a lyricist, Koenig approaches time as the unstoppable force that it is, often letting it crush him. On Gen X Cops, a punk-type song played with cello and harp, he sings about how each generation makes its own apology. On the pretty path of Capricorn, he reflects on the dilemma of sifting through the centuries to find his own moments. Musically, however, time neither pushes nor shoves in these songs. Tomsom's drums tend to drift in and out of the mix, allowing us to better follow Koenigs' every word. The best of them sound like punk lyrics. In Classical, Koenig emphasizes the non-perishable nature of evil and how the cruel, over time, becomes classic. This Gen-X Cops song opens with a line you'd expect to find on a Poison Ruin album: Blacken the sky and sharpen the axe. Singing obliquely about his second favorite subject, war, Koenig ends Pravda by tapping with one of the most astonishing warnings I've ever heard in a song: I hope you know that your brain is not at bulletproof. And while each of these lines wants to be shouted, Koenig only knows how to moan, sigh and pirouette. Like your parents waiting for you at the kitchen table at 3 a.m., he's not angry, just disappointed. Is it unfair to feel disappointed by this? The fundamental contrast he has here between harsh words and soft vocals is a reliable device, but it results in music that seems incapable of acting on its own anger. Is this what quarantine is? A helplessness that you can't fully understand until you're halfway through the journey, still waiting for the world to stop deteriorating? Unlike any other Vampire Weekend album, this one left me scared and exhausted.

