Bollywood plays its role in India's election season dominated by Modi | HI-99 | 99.9 FM





By Shilpa Jamkhandikar MUMBAI (Reuters) A Bollywood film about young Indian women recruited by Islamic State has sparked fresh controversy ahead of India's elections, with the opposition saying its broadcast on national television on Friday night could sow animosity religious. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win the multi-phase national elections beginning April 19, thanks in part to its steady outreach to the majority community as well as strong economic growth and financial assistance. The BJP has also fielded many players in the elections whose votes will be counted on June 4. But Bollywood's involvement in the elections takes a complicated turn Friday evening when The Kerala Story, set in the southern coastal state of the same name and ruled by an opposition party, is broadcast on national television government Doordarshan. The low-budget film, a surprise hit since its release last summer, follows three women indoctrinated and converted to Islam from Hinduism, then sent to Islamic State camps in Afghanistan. Critics say the film stirs negative sentiments against India's minority Muslim community. As Doordarshan is free for consumers, the channel reaches many homes across the country. Doordarshan is not an agency to undertake community campaigns for BJP candidates, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement regarding the release of the film. Secular Kerala will stand united to resist these subversive attempts to foster communal discord. The main opposition Congress party also came out against the planned broadcast. The federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which runs Doordarshan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A BJP minister said the selection had nothing to do with politics. A film is a work of art and expression of art is guaranteed by the constitution, V. Muraleedharan, a junior foreign minister also from Kerala, told reporters. The BJP has little presence in many southern Indian states, such as Kerala, but it wants to win more seats there with the aim of obtaining more than 400 in total for its coalition out of the 543 seats in the state. lower house of Parliament. The film, which Modi has publicly praised, is part of a series of Hindi-language films released since last year that have appealed to the BJP's Hindu nationalist base. In the run-up to the vote, several nationalist films, including a biopic on Hindu ideologue Vinayak Savarkar, were released in theaters this year. Things are changing, Randeep Hooda, who directed, produced and starred in the biopic, told Reuters. It’s a different country; These are different eras and therefore different films are being made, he said, adding: Nationalist films have worked well in the past. Another film, The Sabarmati Report, focuses on an incident in which a suspected Muslim mob set fire to a train carrying Hindu pilgrims in the western state of Gujarat in 2002, sparking one of the India's worst religious riots since independence. It is expected to be made public in May, in the midst of nationwide voting. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Krishna N. Das and Hugh Lawson)

