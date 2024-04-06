Cole Brings Back a Lot of Death: '1923' Actor Was 27





Cole Brings Plenty, the actor who played Pete Plenty Clouds in the “Yellowstone” spinoff series “1923,” was found dead in Kansas a week after being reported missing. He was 27 years old. Plenty was a suspect in a domestic violence case. According to the Johnson County, Kan., Sheriff's Office, it was discovered on Friday morning in a wooded area after a person noticed an unoccupied vehicle nearby. “The investigation is ongoing,” the sheriff’s statement said, adding that the medical examiner and investigators were on scene. The young Lakota actor had also appeared in “Into the Wild Frontier” and “The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger.” The Rapid City, SD Journal reported that he was a student at Haskell Indian Nations University. Cole Brings Plenty's uncle, Mo Brings Plenty, who stars in “Yellowstone,” had posted several pleas on Instagram while the search for his nephew was underway. On Thursday, he wrote: “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all members of the community who contributed their time, resources and support to help us search for the missing person. » A statement released Tuesday by the Lawrence Police Department said Cole Brings Plenty was allegedly involved in a domestic violence argument Sunday at a Lawrence apartment. “Officers responded to reports of a woman screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived,” it read. “The investigation identified Brings Plenty and traffic cameras showed him leaving town immediately after the incident, heading south on Highway 59.” The release said: “We have identified him as a suspect, have probable cause for his arrest and have issued an alert to local agencies. »

