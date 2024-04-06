Joaquin Phoenix and 150 Jewish Hollywood creators defend Oscar winner's speech condemning Israel

Actors Joaquin Phoenix, Debra Winger, Chloe Fineman and nearly 150 other Jewish Hollywood creatives signed a letter Friday defending filmmaker Jonathan Glazer's Oscar acceptance speech last month, which critics saw as equating Israel with Nazis and Hamas.

The open letter accused Glazer's critics of suppressing free speech in Hollywood, stating: “The attacks on Glazer also have a silencing effect on our industry, contributing to a broader climate of suppression of free speech and of dissent, the very qualities our field should cherish. »

According to Hollywood media VarietyOther signatories to the letter include filmmakers Todd Haynes and Joel Coen, actors Hari Nef and David Cross, and IndieWire film critic David Erlich.

The letter stated: “We are Jewish artists, filmmakers, writers and creative professionals who support Jonathan Glazer's statement at the 2024 Oscars. We were alarmed to see some of our industry colleagues misrepresenting and denouncing his remarks. .”

This appears to be a direct response to a letter of opposition signed by more than 1,000 Jewish Hollywood creatives criticizing Glazer's speech shortly after the March 10 ceremony. This message accused the director of “The Zone of Interest” of fueling “growing anti-Jewish hatred around the world.”

Glazer delivered a head-turning speech as he accepted the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film for his film chronicling the lives of a Nazi SS commander and his family as they lived next to the infamous concentration camp of Auschwitz during the Second World War.

In his speech, Glazer appeared to link the film's Holocaust themes to Israel's “occupation” of the Palestinians, blaming it for the long-running “conflict” in the Middle East, including the October 7 terrorist attacks and the war in Gaza.

“Our film shows where dehumanization leads to its worst,” Glazer said. “Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust hijacked by occupation, which has led to conflict for so many innocent people – whether the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza – all victims of this dehumanization, how can we resist?

In response to Glazer's speech, the group of 1,000 Jewish creators wrote: “We refute that our Jewishness is being misused in order to establish a moral equivalence between a Nazi regime that sought to exterminate a race of people and an Israeli nation who seeks to avoid his own extermination. »

The signatories to the March letter continued: “Using words like 'occupation' to describe an indigenous Jewish people defending a homeland that dates back thousands of years and has been recognized as a state by the United Nations misrepresents the story. It gives credit. to the modern blood libel that fuels growing anti-Jewish hatred around the world, in the United States and in Hollywood. The current climate of growing anti-Semitism only underscores the need for the Jewish State of Israel, a place that will always take us as no state did during the Holocaust depicted in Mr. Glazers' film.

Hollywood's new letter on Friday tore into its critics and blasted Israel's war effort, saying: “Their attacks on Glazer are a dangerous distraction from Israel's escalating military campaign that has already killed more than of 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza and brought hundreds of thousands to the brink of famine. “

“In his speech, Glazer asked how we can resist the dehumanization that has led to mass atrocities throughout history. That such a statement is considered an affront only highlights its urgency. We should “Be able to name apartheid and the occupation of Israel, both recognized by leading human rights organizations as such without being accused of rewriting history,” he continues.

The letter added: “We are proud Jews who denounce the weaponization of Jewish identity and Holocaust memory to justify what many international law experts, including leading Holocaust scholars, have identified as a “genocide in the making”.

The dueling letters following Glazer's speech are just the latest in a series of Hollywood statements both critical and supportive of Israeli military actions against Hamas.

In late October, actors Gal Gadot, Bradley Cooper, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler and hundreds of Hollywood personalities signed an open letter condemning Hamas and encouraging President Biden to release all hostages.

Days earlier, another letter signed by more than 50 Hollywood stars, including Cate Blanchett and Joaquin Phoenix, urged Biden and other world leaders to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in an effort to prevent the “killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians”. “

