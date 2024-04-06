Entertainment
SA's first Prime Video scripted series, Top End Bub, to begin production
Release date: 04/05/24
The Malinauskas Labor Government is delighted to support new television series Top End Bub, Prime Video's first scripted series to be filmed in South Australia.
The new eight-part series, created, written and produced by South Australian creators Joshua Tyler and Miranda Tapsell, will be filmed in Adelaide, including the South Australian Film Corporation's Adelaide Studios production facilities, and in Darwin, the production starting next month. .
Starring Miranda Tapsell (The Dry, The Sapphires) and Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Great), the series is a television spin-off of the popular film Top End Wedding, also created and written by Tyler and Tapsell, which was the most profitable. 2019 Australian film grossing over $5.2 million at the box office.
Top End Bub catches up with Lauren, a dynamic Indigenous lawyer ticking off her life goals in Adelaide. She's married to Ned, a handsome husband who bakes fresh croissants… What else could anyone need?
After Lauren's eight-year-old niece is orphaned, the series follows the couple reluctantly abandoning their big city goals and moving upscale (where the outback meets the tropics) to raise the child.
As Lauren and Ned juggle the responsibility of becoming unexpected parents and trying to keep their marriage together, Lauren must accept her responsibilities within her culture as she transitions from individualist to a pillar of her family.
Top End Bub is produced by Goalpost Pictures, with Rosemary Blight serving as executive producer alongside Joshua Tyler and Miranda Tapsell and will be directed by Christiaan Van Vuuren and Shari Sebbens.
Malinauskas' government continues to support a number of major productions underway in our state, with recent titles including Netflix's Desert King, the Stan Original series Thou Shalt Not Steal, and the ABC series Ladies in Black.
Quotes
Attributable to Andrea Michaels
It’s very exciting to see the new Top End Bub TV series being made here in South Australia as the first Prime Video scripted series to be made in the state.
The fact that we continue to see a pipeline of major productions happening in our state, led by local creatives telling uniquely Australian stories like this, is testament to the extraordinary talent in our film sector.
The Malinauskas Government will continue to invest in and support our world-class film industry to showcase South Australian talent, stories and landscapes to the world.
Attributable to Kate Croser, CEO of the South Australian Film Corporation
We are delighted to welcome Miranda Tapsell, producer Rosemary Blight and Goalpost back to Adelaide to team up once again with South African writer and producer Joshua Tyler on the TV spin-off of their hit SAFC-backed film, Top End Wedding.
We are also delighted to welcome Prime Video to South Australia with its first in-state-produced scripted series, marking the latest exciting project to emerge from the valuable South Australian-Northern Territory film production alliance .
Attributable to co-creator, co-writer and star Miranda Tapsell
Words cannot describe how excited I am to bring Lauren, Ned and the Top End back to your screens! We all love a happy ending, but what happens afterward, happily ever after? We can’t wait for you to discover it!
Attributable to SA co-creator and co-writer Joshua Tyler
It’s been fun to dive back into the world of Top End Wedding, a world that means so much to us and to our audience. A romantic setting filled with funny characters who face heartbreaking challenges in a heartwarming way. I’m thrilled to collaborate with such an incredible team.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.premier.sa.gov.au/media-releases/news-items/sas-first-prime-video-scripted-series-top-end-bub-to-begin-production
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump is now a stock of memes
- SA's first Prime Video scripted series, Top End Bub, to begin production
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Baltimore's mayor responds to GOP criticism over bridge funding
- UK teachers' union leader calls for investigation into misogyny among young British men | education
- Joaquin Phoenix and 150 Jewish Hollywood creators defend Oscar winner's speech condemning Israel
- Best Thing About College: Fashion Editing
- Customize your Google Ads settings
- Olfactory relies more on predictive coding than vision
- Interview with a man who had a vasectomy during the East Coast earthquake
- UN shows conflicting approaches to Myanmar crisis
- In Bihar, Narendra Modi relies on rhetoric from 2019