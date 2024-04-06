SA's first Prime Video scripted series, Top End Bub, to begin production

Release date: 04/05/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government is delighted to support new television series Top End Bub, Prime Video's first scripted series to be filmed in South Australia.

The new eight-part series, created, written and produced by South Australian creators Joshua Tyler and Miranda Tapsell, will be filmed in Adelaide, including the South Australian Film Corporation's Adelaide Studios production facilities, and in Darwin, the production starting next month. .

Starring Miranda Tapsell (The Dry, The Sapphires) and Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Great), the series is a television spin-off of the popular film Top End Wedding, also created and written by Tyler and Tapsell, which was the most profitable. 2019 Australian film grossing over $5.2 million at the box office.

Top End Bub catches up with Lauren, a dynamic Indigenous lawyer ticking off her life goals in Adelaide. She's married to Ned, a handsome husband who bakes fresh croissants… What else could anyone need?

After Lauren's eight-year-old niece is orphaned, the series follows the couple reluctantly abandoning their big city goals and moving upscale (where the outback meets the tropics) to raise the child.

As Lauren and Ned juggle the responsibility of becoming unexpected parents and trying to keep their marriage together, Lauren must accept her responsibilities within her culture as she transitions from individualist to a pillar of her family.

Top End Bub is produced by Goalpost Pictures, with Rosemary Blight serving as executive producer alongside Joshua Tyler and Miranda Tapsell and will be directed by Christiaan Van Vuuren and Shari Sebbens.

Malinauskas' government continues to support a number of major productions underway in our state, with recent titles including Netflix's Desert King, the Stan Original series Thou Shalt Not Steal, and the ABC series Ladies in Black.

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

It’s very exciting to see the new Top End Bub TV series being made here in South Australia as the first Prime Video scripted series to be made in the state.

The fact that we continue to see a pipeline of major productions happening in our state, led by local creatives telling uniquely Australian stories like this, is testament to the extraordinary talent in our film sector.

The Malinauskas Government will continue to invest in and support our world-class film industry to showcase South Australian talent, stories and landscapes to the world.

Attributable to Kate Croser, CEO of the South Australian Film Corporation

We are delighted to welcome Miranda Tapsell, producer Rosemary Blight and Goalpost back to Adelaide to team up once again with South African writer and producer Joshua Tyler on the TV spin-off of their hit SAFC-backed film, Top End Wedding.

We are also delighted to welcome Prime Video to South Australia with its first in-state-produced scripted series, marking the latest exciting project to emerge from the valuable South Australian-Northern Territory film production alliance .

Attributable to co-creator, co-writer and star Miranda Tapsell

Words cannot describe how excited I am to bring Lauren, Ned and the Top End back to your screens! We all love a happy ending, but what happens afterward, happily ever after? We can’t wait for you to discover it!

Attributable to SA co-creator and co-writer Joshua Tyler

It’s been fun to dive back into the world of Top End Wedding, a world that means so much to us and to our audience. A romantic setting filled with funny characters who face heartbreaking challenges in a heartwarming way. I’m thrilled to collaborate with such an incredible team.