Bethenny Frankel says Seinfeld was wrong about New York after being hit





Bethenny Frankel recently opened up about being the victim of a series of random punching incidents that hit women in New York, saying she was too embarrassed to reveal the incident when it happened at the 'origin. Now she has opened up about her experience with Dana Carvey and David Spades. Superfly podcast, saying she's convinced New York City has changed for the worse. I was in New York, I think it was like 72nd and West End, which seems pretty fancy to me, like the West End, the Real Housewives the elder began, describing how she had visited the area just before being attacked. It was a new neighborhood I was going to visit and the building was super pre-war chic, she said. I walked in and it was this little place that had all kinds of desserts that I was interested in, and I took out my phone to take pictures of them, she continued. I turned around and a guy, just as I was walking out, punched me in the face. The Bravo star said the experience colored her already shaky opinion of the city. It's a whole macro situation, she explained on the podcast, because if I go there and then I message the real estate agent, “Damn, I don't want to live here, this place is crazy, because I identify the whole place with this experience. Frankel said she anticipated the trend in fisticuffs would have big consequences for New York's economy. I go to a regular pharmacy and things are in cages, she said, referring to items that are locked behind clear crates at stores like Rite Aid or CVSa. common practice Across the country in light of the increase in retail theft. This is going to affect the real estate market and the economy, and it will really be a circular reference to the New York Doom, she continued. She then referenced Jerry Seinfelds 2020 New York Times editorial in which he fought against a writer pretend New York is dead, as people fled the city in droves during the pandemic. Frankel said his recent experience taught him that Seinfeld was wrong. A guy wrote an article about crime during the pandemic, Seinfeld objected to it, she said on the podcast. It's been a discussion and there's been a defensiveness about it, because New Yorkers want to pretend and act like this isn't really happening, turn a blind eye and pretend they don't see it. . Jerry Seinfeld, I hate to say it, because I love him and I know you love him, but he was wrong, she said, adding that New York hasn't been great since 2020. When I am in a pharmacy, my shoulders are like any human who is near me, I feel like they are going to do something to me in town.

