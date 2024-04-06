Legendary composer Charles Fox gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

On Friday April 5, the composer Charles Fox received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in recognition of his distinguished career creating themes for television series like Love, American Style, Happy Days, The Love Boatmusic for over 100 films like Cheating And 9 to 5, and the Grammy-winning Killing Me Softly With His Song. His orchestral compositions include three complete ballets. His accolades include two Emmy Awards, a Grammy, and two Academy Award nominations, as well as an induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2004.

Fox's career documentary, Killing Me Softly With His Songs, is now available to stream on demand. In an interview, Fox spoke about his passion for the piano, his collaboration with The Cowsills, Jack Jones and Roberta Flack, the TV theme that became a pop hit and the one that ocean ships use to communicate.

When did you first know you were a musician?

I started playing the piano when I was very young, eight or nine years old. And I can just tell you that when I was taking my piano lessons, I was running home to practice. My friends would go to the baseball field or the basketball court to play basketball, and I would say, I'm going to go practice. I can't say when I firmly decided that this was what my life was about, but I do know that I was very drawn to my fingers hitting the keys and the music ringing in my ears, and that was the beginning. I became a professional musician at 15. I formed my first band in the Catskill Mountains. We left for two months at a time. We played to dance and perform. They would put on silent films and I would sit at the piano and make up things to accompany them. It was a great backdrop for what I later did in cinema.

And then you studied with one of the greatest teachers of the 20th century, Nadia Boulanger. Are you considering a career in classical-style orchestral composition?

I was thinking of launching a classical career. But I really had no idea how and what the future held for me. I knew I was like a sponge. I desperately needed information on how you compose music and express what I was feeling. Now I also studied jazz. I studied for a year with Lenny Tristano. And when I left Mont Blanc, I went to Columbia University and studied electronic music. So, I was always curious.

What kept you away from that?

I really started trying to make a living. I started playing in bands and writing music for television, for Tonight's show.

What was the first TV theme song you created?

It was The wide world of sport. There had never been a sports anthology series on television before, and it was a three-hour show, so they didn't know it would be successful. And it lasted 35 years. And then, two years later, ABC said: Let's take another big chance and put football on a Monday night. They didn't know that American women would put up with their husbands watching television in the evening.

You did the theme song for a different kind of anthology, I love American style. How did the Cowsills come to sing this theme?

I suggested the Cowsills. I came to California to make a movie called Goodbye Columbus. When I finished that, Paramount said to me, “We have a series, a new pilot that we'd like you to do, called I love American style. So I stayed for about another month and wrote a bunch of songs with Arnold Margolin, who was one of the co-creators of the show. The show sold out. Bill Stinson, vice president of Paramount's music department, said, “You have to go tomorrow morning to see the Cowsills.” They were performing in Schenectady, where it was cold and snowing. So I had to give up my weekend to take several planes to get to Schenectady. But it still worked pretty well. They even have this song on their greatest hits album.

How do you create a theme for an anthology series that has varied tones, a silly, romantic, poignant comedy?

Additionally, there were small sketches shot in between, lasting less than a minute, as well as three episodes with individual stars and actors each hour. I approached each of the three segments as a different film score with different sets of themes that I took and developed. And the other one, the interstitial music, I just imagined a classical composer composing them. So some I do Chopin style, others Mozart style, others Bach style, just for fun.

What about your work onHappy Days?

Happy Days was originally an episode of I love American stylebefore George Lucas American graffiti. When it became a big success, ABC said: Let's give Happy Days a shot. They first used Bill Haley's song, Rock Around the Clock, because it was in American graffiti. Our song was only used as an ending title until second grade, then they used it as a theme and it became a radio hit.

Let's talk about another classic themeThe love boatsung by Jack Jones.

Jack is awesome and still a good friend today. Doug Cramer was president of Paramount Television when I made it Happy Days. He later became Aaron Spelling's partner. And when they did love boatthey called me and said: Basically, we're doing a I love American style show on the water. Have you seen Murder on the Orient Express? That's what we want, a spirit of adventure, like we're going to other worlds. I said: It's a big waltz with strings, so that's what you want.

Is this what you provided?

Of course, I always feel like a composer's job is to think about what they want, but to do it the way I wanted to do it. So I went home and wrote Disco. I brought a demo for Aaron Spelling to play, but he didn't have a tape recorder or cassette player. I said I would play it on the piano. They didn't have a piano. So, I just had to sing it for him. He loved her. This show truly gave birth to the cruise industry. And here's a little footnote. All the horrible sounding foghorns are playing my songs. It's past midnight, they're playing my song. It sounds horrible, but I like it.

Where will your new star be?

It's right across from the Musicians Institute on Hollywood Boulevard. Diane Warren called me to tell me this was happening and she said, “Now people are going to walk all over you.” That's how I discovered it.

I can't let you go without asking what is probably your most famous composition, “Killing Me Softly With His Song.”.”

My longtime collaborator, Norman Gimbel, and I have written hundreds of songs for hundreds of films and television shows. We have been collaborators for many years. He would usually give me a title, a lyric or part of a lyric, and then I would develop music, then we would work together. One day we were standing around the piano and he had a book of song ideas and song titles, maybe a line or two. And he flips through his book, and he says, how about a title called Killing Me Softly With His Blues. He had seen it in a book. He said it sounded old-fashioned and we weren't going to write a blues song. He thought for a second, and he said, what if he killed me slowly with his song?

And how did it evolve from there?

We talked about what that would mean. We all loved songs that bring us closer to remembered moments in our lives. Someone sings something and it's like it goes right through you, you know? It can be a happy or sad time. He came home and called me about two hours later. I wrote the lyrics. And this song just came out. This might be one of the fastest songs I've ever written. The melody just came out of me. Roberta Flack heard the song on a plane. She called Quincy Jones and asked: How can I meet Charles Fox? We met for the first time in Quincy Jones' office. She had just won the Grammy Award for Record of the Year with The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face. I've never had a hit record before, and one day I get a call from Roberta Flack, who said, This is Roberta Flack, and I'm going to sing your song. These are words in my ear that are a song in themselves. What's amazing to me is that fifty years later I receive new audio recordings of this song almost every day. I lost track after more than two thousand recordings in all languages. A woman from Israel won the Idol. We did a concert together.

Tell me some of the best advice you’ve ever received or given.

This is for people who dream of something they want to do and achieve. If it's music, if it's in the arts, I have a granddaughter who is a ballet dancer in London, I have a grandson who is a professional baseball pitcher, and I have a little -younger son who is a hockey player and his twin brother is a dancer and actor and wants to do theater. I say go for it. Go for your dreams. Go for what's in your heart. Do everything you can to learn your craft and be the best you can be in your field. And then go live your dreams.

Featured image: Charles Fox at the Havana Opera.