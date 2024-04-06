Oxford venue to feature double bill | Entertainment News





OXFORD There will be a singer/songwriter double bill at 6 On The Square in Oxford when Sloan Wainwright and Cozy Sheridan perform at 7.30pm on Saturday 6 April. According to a press release, Wainwright is a songwriter, singer, performer, teacher, mentor and collaborator. Described as a unique hybrid of pop, folk, jazz and blues, his music is unified by its melodious tone and rich, powerful contralto. Throughout her 30-year career in music, she has performed in major concert halls, top listening rooms, and top music festivals, while also teaching at music retreats. She aims to inspire students in their creative journeys and has collaborated with dozens of musicians, writers, choreographers and performers. As part of an acclaimed artistic family (along with brother Loudon Wainwright, sister-in-law Kate McGarrigle, nephew Rufus Wainwright, and nieces Martha Wainwright and Lucy Wainwright Roche), Wainwright has charted his own artistic path, based to careful observation, joy and spiritual connection. Growing up, Wainwright was inspired by the great female singers and songwriters of the 1960s and 1970s, including Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Laura Nyro and Linda Ronstadt. His brother, Loudon, and sister-in-law, Kate McGarrigle, were also major influences and supported his early development as a songwriter. McGarrigle introduced traditional music to the Wainwright family by giving Sloan a banjo for his 16th birthday. Wainwright began taking clawhammer banjo lessons with a family friend, Jay Ungar, and even played piano in a string orchestra. Ultimately, Wainwright moved away from the banjo and developed her own hybrid musical style. Wainwright performed for three decades, with various incarnations of the Sloan Wainwright Band at venues including Carnegie Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Mountain Stage, Newport Folk Festival, Clearwater Folk Festival, Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and Cayamo. She will be accompanied by Glen Roethel. Sheridan first appeared on the national folk scene in 1992 when she won songwriting competitions at the Kerrville Folk Festival and the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. She's been on the road ever since, playing clubs, concert halls and cafes across the country. She was a vocal student at Berklee College of Music and a guitar student with legendary fingerstyle players Eric Schoenberg and Guy Van Duser. She has performed at Carnegie Hall and the Cowgirl Hall of Fame as well as the MDA Telethon with Jerry Lewis. Backed by the rhythms and harmonies of bassist Charlie Koch, Sheridan plays a percussive, bluesy guitar style, often in open tunings and sometimes with two capos on the neck of the guitar. She would also go on to be one of the folk scene's most prolific songwriters. His latest album, A Beautiful Sound, was recorded with Koch and released in 2021. Tickets are $25 in advance and will be $30 at the door. They can be purchased online at 6onthesquare.org or call 607-843-6876 to make a reservation. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The show will also be streamed live online for $10 with more information provided at 6onthesquare.org. David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach will be at 6OTS on Friday, April 12; Tret Fure on Saturday April 27; Martyn Joseph on May 11; and 6OTS 17th anniversary celebration with The Black Feathers on June 22.

