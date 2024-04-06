Cole Brings A Lot, '1923' Yellowstone Spinoff Actor, FoundDead

Cole brings a lot, an aspiring actor who played Pete Plenty Clouds in Yellow stone derivative series 1923was found dead in Kansas, just days after being missing and designated as suspect on the run in a domestic violence case.

Her body was discovered Friday morning in a wooded area of ​​Kansas, according to the Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office in a Press release. “The investigation is ongoing,” the sheriff’s statement said, adding that the medical examiner and investigators were on scene.

The actor's father confirmed his death in a letter shared on the Instagram of Mo Brings Plenty, who is the uncle of Cole Brings Plenty. “I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you have sent for Cole,” his father wrote. “We also want to thank everyone who came walking alongside us as we searched for my son and provided us with the resources we needed to expand our search areas. I learned this week how many people knew and loved the goodness of Cole's heart.

Mo Brings Plenty, who stars in Yellow stonehad posted messages looking for his nephew throughout the week, and on Thursday, wrote“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all members of the community who contributed their time, resources and support to help us search for the missing person.”

Missing Lakota actor, 27, also appeared in shows In the wild frontier And Jim Bridger's Great Stories.