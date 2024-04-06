Cruise Ship Jobs – Luxury Cruise Line

Please note: this position starts in July 2024

YOUR ROLE:

The Entertainment Technical Manager supports the Entertainment Technicians in the operation of all entertainment areas onboard the ship. They help ensure that the daily administrative, supervisory and leadership responsibilities of entertainment technicians are carried out.

MAIN TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Lead, coach, support and supervise the performance of entertainment technicians while assisting the Cruise Director with daily onboard entertainment operations.

Plan and distribute weekly schedules for all Entertainment Technicians taking into account ILO work and rest hours ensuring compliance with MLC guidelines.

Overseas entertainment schedule and operations and all technical standards, including broadcast and interactive television system operations.

Assist the Assistant Cruise Director in conducting regular inspections of all entertainment areas ensuring that any lapses in cleanliness or standards are corrected.

Plan daily theater maintenance and manage scheduling of delivered content.

Ensures daily interaction with customers and provides exceptional customer service and delivery.

Oversee ship-wide entertainment systems and ensure they operate as intended.

Keep track of all necessary safety certifications for technical equipment for continued validity

Assumes stage management responsibilities within major production shows, when required.

Ensure secure rigging for the Aerial Duo and complete all relevant safety documentation required by the onboard safety officer for each rehearsal and performance.

ADDITIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Prepare evaluations for individuals within their purview in accordance with company policies.

Carry out daily checks of all entertainment technology work and storage areas, ensuring they are clean, well maintained and in compliance with health, environmental, safety and security standards – Management System (HESS-MS).

Work closely with the Cruise Director and Music Director to plan and supervise technical support for daily activities and group sessions.

Attends passenger functions as required by Department Head.

Participate in inspections, training and meetings as required by the department head. Cruise Director Assistant Cruise Director Lighting and Sound Manager Sound Technician Lighting Technician

Ensures that established standards are met and that staff members work in accordance with their respective job descriptions.

Demonstrate the values ​​of the saga.

Deliver exceptional experiences every day for guests and colleagues

REQUIRED SKILLS :

Previous experience in a similar role on board a cruise ship or 4/5 star hotel/resort.

In-depth working knowledge of Dante Audio Networks

Working knowledge of Digico and Grand MA exposure control systems.

Demonstrated experience motivating, leading and engaging a diverse workforce to increase synergy and improve productivity.

Passionate about people and able to handle customer complaints with a smile.

All certificates required by the STCW code for this position.

Good command of the English language.

MUST ALREADY HAVE or be willing to obtain:

Valid basic STCW

Valid ENG1 medical (or national equivalent)

Valid passport ID – with a minimum of 6 months remaining.

Language requirements

Good knowledge of the English language is required.

The C1D visa is desired but not obligatory