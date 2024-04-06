Cole brings a lot of death: the 1923 actor was 27





Cole Brings Plenty, actor in Paramount+ 1923 who was reported missing earlier this week, has died. He was 27 years old. The Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff's Office shared a Press release that deputies were called to Homestead Lane around 11:45 a.m. Friday in reference to an unoccupied vehicle. Authorities said they were searching the area when they “discovered a deceased male in a wooded area, away from the vehicle,” who was later identified as Cole. The cause of death was not immediately available, but the sheriff's office said an investigation was underway. On Tuesday, Cole's uncle Mo Brings Plenty, who also stars in Yellow stone, went to Instagram to ask the public for help in finding the actor who had not been seen since Sunday in Kansas. Laurent Police Department confirmed that he was wanted following an alleged domestic violence incident on March 31. Police say officers responded Sunday to reports of a woman screaming for help inside an apartment, but before arriving on scene, the suspect had already fled on foot. Authorities said traffic cameras identified Cole as the fleeing suspect, leading police to submit an affidavit to the local prosecutor for Cole's arrest after the incident. “We have identified him as a suspect, have probable cause for his arrest and have issued an alert to local agencies,” the Lawrence Police Department wrote in a statement Tuesday. Lawrence authorities have since update that they are also on scene in Johnson County “to support the family and investigators” following Cole's death. Later on Friday, Mo took to his social media, in writing“I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you have sent for Cole. We would also like to thank everyone who came walking alongside us as we searched for my son and provided us with the resources we needed to expand our search areas. I learned this week how many people knew of the kindness of Cole's heart and loved him. The post continues: “During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and consider how we move forward. Please know that we appreciate you and your understanding. Mo had also continued to post on social media throughout the week, asking fans to be on the lookout for Cole. Her Instagram post said Thursday: “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all members of the community who contributed their time, resources and support to help us search for the missing person. Your efforts have not gone unnoticed and we are truly grateful for your cooperation and dedication during this difficult time. Cole appeared in two episodes of Yellow stone prequel series 1923 last year, as well as in the shows In the wild frontier And Jim Bridger's Great Stories.

