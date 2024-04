Kakao Entertainment seeks to restructure and strengthen ties with Piccoma

Kakao Entertainment Headquarters Building (Courtesy of Yonhap) South Korea's Kakao Entertainment Corp., a unit of mobile platform giant Kakao Corp., is seeking to return to growth through a corporate restructuring and closer ties with its global platform operator Webtoon Kakao Piccoma. In a public meeting with employees on Friday, Kakao Entertainment's two new co-CEOs, Kisu Kweon and Joseph Chang, said they would reorganize the company's corporate structure to strengthen intellectual property (IP ) musicals, drama and film production and webtoon-related activities. . Unveiling their business strategies, the co-CEOs who took office on Thursday announced they would create a team dedicated to the music intellectual property sector. JosephChang (left) and KisuKweon, co-CEOs of Kakao Entertainment The new team, led by co-CEO Chang, will be responsible for managing music and artist IPs. It said it would introduce artificial intelligence technology to the company's music platform, Melon, and strengthen its music distribution channels, including expanding overseas music business operations. To improve the competitiveness of its media business, Kakao Entertainment plans to separate the video business, which is responsible for the production and management of dramas and films, into a company-within-a-company (CIC) entity. KakaoEntertainment'smusicplatformMelon'smusicNFTs CLOSER COOPERATION WITH PICOMA The company announced that it will strengthen cooperation with Kakao Piccoma, which operates webtoon and web novel platforms in Japan and France, to secure webtoon IP addresses globally. Kakao Piccoma, a Japanese subsidiary of Kakao Japan Corp., launched Piccoma in Japan in April 2016, offering webtoons and web novels from Japan, South Korea, China, the United States and other countries via its app and website. Kakao Piccoma launched Piccoma France in March 2022. In Japan, Piccoma is the leading provider of online webtoon and manga subscription services. Kakao Entertainment has so far focused on increasing its size through mergers and acquisitions. However, the company will now pursue more efficient and sustainable organic growth, the co-CEOs said, while unveiling the company's new business slogan, Content Beyond Content. KakaoEntertainmentaffiliateKakaoWebtoon Prior to taking on the role of co-CEO, Kweon served as the company's COO and head of the company's music content business. Before joining Kakao Entertainment, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Daum Communications. Chang, the other co-CEO, was previously responsible for Kakao Entertainment's global strategy. Before joining the company in 2021, he was CEO of Sony Music Entertainment Korea and co-CEO of Sony Music Entertainments Asia Hub. Write to Ju-Hyun Lee at [email protected]

In-Soo Nam edited this article.

