



Actor Cole Brings Plenty, missing since Sunday as part of a domestic violence investigation, has been found dead, Kansas authorities announced Friday. Officers were dispatched shortly before noon Friday to check on an unoccupied vehicle in an area approximately 43 miles southwest of Kansas City, Kansas. They discovered the 27-year-old man's body in an adjacent wooded area, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Deputies did not describe the nature of the death. Our office is still investigating this incident and I will update them if I learn more, said Johnson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson McKenzi Davis. The actor was known for his work on the Yellowstone spin-off, 1923. Police in Lawrence, Kansas, about 30 miles northwest of where Cole Brings Plenty's body was found, said earlier in the week that he was seen driving south from the center -city in his Ford Explorer SUV following an alleged domestic violence incident on Sunday. Friends and family, including Uncle Moses Brings Plenty, a “Yellowstone” staple who also appeared in “1923,” raised awareness and feared the worst. Moses Brings Plenty shared missing persons flyers for his nephew on his Instagram account this week. In one message, he expressed doubt that his nephew had committed domestic violence, as Lawrence police claimed. The uncle also doubted that his nephew could escape or be “on the run.” A flyer says the young actor's phone is turned off, exacerbating concerns. The older actor called his nephew's disappearance “abnormal” and called on authorities to find him. Lawrence police said Thursday they were in contact with the family and following leads in their efforts to find the actor. Police filed an affidavit in support of an arrest warrant for Cole Brings Plenty, but the account was withheld and could not be made public unless formal charges were filed, a said the regional prosecutor's office. Lawrence police said officers responded Sunday to a report of a woman screaming for help. Traffic cameras in the area captured a Ford Explorer speeding away from town, they said. Cole Brings Plentys' manager did not respond to a request for comment. Paramount Network's “Yellowstone,” starring Kevin Costner, has become a cable juggernaut since its launch in 2018. It has spawned several spinoffs, including Paramount+'s “1923,” which debuted in late 2022. Both family members who appear in franchise shows draw on their Lakota heritage to create their Native characters, with the uncle simply being Mo Brings Plenty. In a statement from Cole Brings Plenty's father, Joe Brings Plenty confirmed his son's death and thanked those who helped in the search for him. “We would also like “I want to thank everyone who came walking alongside us as we searched for my son and provided us with the resources we needed to expand our search areas,” he said. “I learned this week how many people knew and loved the goodness of Cole’s heart.” He added that the family would try to “figure out how to move forward.”

