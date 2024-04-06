An Incredible New Look at the Story of 'It's a Wonderful Life' Star Jimmy Stewart – Faithwire

The actor who brought George Bailey's beloved character to life in the seminal classic “It's a Wonderful Life” will soon be the subject of a feature film that highlights his own journey.

Listen to them in the latest episode of Quick Start

The late actor Jimmy Stewart is the inspiration for filmmaker Aaron Burns' new project “A truly wonderful life”, a film that will offer insight into Stewart’s personal story of heroism, faith and navigation in Hollywood. Burns recently spoke to CBN News about this exciting project.

“We just announced that we are teaming up with the Stewart family's daughter, Jimmy Stewart, and her family to bring her life to the big screen,” he said. “He’s known as…every man in America.”

Burns said that, like so many other Americans, he had known Stewart as an actor for a long time, but his view broadened a few years ago when he came across an article detailing the story of the interpreter, a decision to fight in World War II that eliminated Stewart. of Hollywood and on the battlefield.

“The storyteller in me was so intrigued by this,” Burns said.

Watch Burns explain:

The filmmaker then recapped part of Stewart's origin story, explaining that Stewart grew up in a small town and had a faithful father who was a deacon in the Presbyterian church.

“[His dad] I just prayed for his son, I raised him, I invested [in] him,” he said. “And all of a sudden, Jimmy ends up becoming an actor, going to Hollywood and rising through the ranks to become a huge star.”

Stewart, of course, won five Oscars, but the actor felt somewhat “hollow,” Burns said. He just didn't know if he was a “fake movie star” or a “real hero.” At that time, in the early 1940s, world instability was reaching a fever pitch, with “clouds of war on the horizon.”

That's when Stewart made a surprising decision.

“[Stewart] says, “I want to be something more than just a Tinseltown hero. I wanted to serve my country, serve my fellow Americans.

Burns said Stewart had been a private pilot, but he decided to enlist in the Army Air Corps, where he became a squadron commander, a job that involved leading thousands of men in bombing raids during the war.

“[It was] just an incredible story that you would never have imagined for Jimmy Stewart,” he said.

One of the touching stories Burns told concerned a letter Stewart's father gave him before leaving the war, a note he slipped into his uniform pocket and which contained a copy of Pslam 91.

“It’s about the comfort of the Lord and the presence of the Lord with you,” Burns said. “And his father said, 'I trust and I will pray for you all the time you are away that God will be with you.' You will return home safe and sound, and [Stewart] he kept it with him in his uniform on every mission he went on.

The actor actually returned home, even though he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after seeing hundreds of his men shot and killed. By the time Stewart left the battlefield, he was far from the Hollywood leading man he was before fighting on the front lines.

“He asked… himself, 'Can I come back to Hollywood?'” Burns said. “And… his contract is expired, no one wants him. So, he got an offer to do a movie and it was “Jimmy's War,” where he could be a bomber pilot and bomb Nazis on camera. He says, “Sorry, I can’t do that.” »

But Stewart received a call from an old friend named Frank Capra, a Hollywood director who also served in World War II. Capra told Stewart he had the “perfect role” for him.

“Capra…said, 'I have the perfect role for you. Jimmy, I was having trouble too. I was at war; Nobody wants me, but maybe together we could make this happen,'” Burns said. “It's a great story.”

Stewart ended up playing the role of George Bailey and the rest is history.

“'It's a Wonderful Life' became a transformative film for Jimmy, just as it became a transformative and inspiring film for all Americans,” Burns said, noting that he was excited to tell the story behind the story.

He continued, “I want my children to be able to know the hero that Jimmy Stewart was and see what he endured, the sacrifice he made for us, and see what powerful prayers and love can do. 'a father for their son brought. the impact it can have, so it’s a story we’re helping to tell.

Watch Burns tell the whole story.

***As the number of voices facing big tech censorship continues to grow, please subscribe to the Faithwires daily newsletter and download theCBN News appdeveloped by our parent company, to stay up to date with the latest news from a resolutely Christian perspective.***