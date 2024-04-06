Cole Brings Plenty: Yellowstone 1923 actor found dead a few days after his disappearance





To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails Cole Brings Plenty, the actor who played Pete Plenty Clouds in Yellow stone derivative series 1923, was found dead in Kansas a few days after being reported missing. He was 27 years old. According to Johnson County Sheriff's Officehis body was found in a wooded area Friday morning. Police were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of an unoccupied vehicle. The sheriff's statement added that crime scene investigators and the medical examiner were on scene and the investigation is ongoing. Brings Plenty was a media student at Haskell Indian Nations University in Kansas. He had been missing since March 31 and was a suspect in a domestic violence case. Local police said officers received reports of a woman screaming for help Sunday morning at an apartment in Lawrence. Before police arrived, Brings Plenty reportedly left the scene and was likely heading south on Highway 59. He was driving a white 2005 Ford Explorer with a Kansas license plate. Cole brings a lot to Beverly Hills in 2023 ( Frazer Harrison/Getty Images ) Cole Brings Plenty's uncle, Mo Brings Plenty, is also an actor known for starring in Yellow stone. He made several calls for help to find his nephew, as did his co-star Cole Hauser. My good friend [Mo Brings Plentys] the nephew is missing, Hauser wrote on Instagram. He was last seen on Easter Eve in Kansas City. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact below or your local police. Cole Brings Plenty has had a burgeoning acting career which has also seen him make appearances in Jim Bridger's Great Stories And In the wild frontier. Local journal Lawrence's time reported that, according to a missing person flyer, his family first reported him missing after he failed to show up for a meeting with his agent for a television show, which was uncharacteristic for him. At the time of his disappearance, his father Joseph Brings Plenty Sr. wrote on Facebook: If anyone knows where my son Cole Brings Plenty is please tell him to call me. His family is very worried about him. Last seen early Easter morning. He hasn't messaged me or called me back, I have family and friends in the area looking for him… I love you son, just contact me, messaging you on your phone. As the investigation continues, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office is appealing for information. They can be contacted by telephone at 913-782-0720 In the UK, the National Domestic Violence Helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated advice line for men on 0808 8010 327. Those living in the United States can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org

