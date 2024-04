1923 Actor Cole Brings Plenty Found Dead After Reporting Missing

Cole Brings Plenty, the nephew of Yellow stone star Mo Brings Plenty and an actor who also appeared in the prequel 1923, is dead. He was 27 years old. Just days after his disappearance, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office in Kansas announced that Cole's body was discovered in a wooded area Friday morning. Deputies had been called about an unoccupied vehicle. After checking the vehicle, officers searched the area and that's when they found Cole's body away from the vehicle. Deputies say the deceased man has been identified as Cole. The cause of death is not known and the case remains under investigation. Hours after the death was confirmed, Mo shared a statement on Instagram on behalf of Cole's father. “I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you have sent for Cole. We would also like to thank everyone. who came walking alongside us as we searched for my son and provided us with the resources we needed to expand our search areas. I learned this week how many people knew the lovingkindness of Cole and loved him,” the statement read. “During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and consider how we move forward.”

The tragic news comes just days after Mo took to social media to draw attention to his nephew's disappearance. He was last seen driving a white 2005 Ford Explorer. According to the missing person poster posted by Mo, Cole disappeared from Lawrence, Kansas on March 31. Alarms were raised after Cole missed a meeting with his agent about a role on a TV show, which the bulletin said was “unusual for him.” “ Yellowstone actor Cole brings a lot to the table. – Lawrence Kansas Police Department Cole's family then contacted authorities to express their concern. Then Thursday, Mo said there was no evidence that his nephew was “on the run” after being named a suspect in an alleged domestic violence case. ET previously learned that the Lawrence Kansas Police Department filed an affidavit with the Douglas County prosecutor requesting Cole's arrest after an incident took place Sunday morning. Sharing two new missing persons posters, Mo told his followers that Cole's family is still trying to contact the young actor amid allegations of his involvement in the aforementioned incident. “Despite our persistent efforts, we have been unable to make contact with Cole, and our immediate concern is his safety and well-being. Cole's sudden disappearance without telling anyone of his whereabouts is abnormal, causing a wave of concern that is rapidly spreading across the country and parts of Canada,” Mo wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. According to Lawrence's time, Cole was a student at Haskell Indian Nations University. He starred in two episodes of Yellow stone spin off 1923 as Pete Plenty Clouds and had also worked as a model. RELATED CONTENT:

