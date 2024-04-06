Crossword Blog and Answers April 6 2024 by Sally Hoelscher





There are spoilers ahead. You may want to solve today's riddle before reading any further! Brighten up Manufacturers: William Seeley and Zhouqin Burnikel Editor: Jared Goudsmit What I learned from today's puzzle TOE (29A: part of the body where the bichiya is worn) Toe rings, also known as bichiya, are worn by many married Hindu women on the second toe of each foot. TOE rings are usually made of silver.

SPAS (31A: Locations of Vichy showers) A Vichy shower is a SPA treatment that involves multiple shower heads aimed at a person lying on a table. The water temperature and pressure are adjusted and the water cascades over the body, providing (hopefully) a calming and relaxing experience. Random Thoughts and Interesting Things CAPITAL LETTERS (1A: WHAT THIS CLUE IS WRITTEN IN) I really liked this clue!

STU (10A: Dil's father in “Rugrats”) Everything I know about the animated television series Rugrats, I learned from crosswords. Thanks to the previous crosswords, I learned that the main character of Rugrats is one-year-old Tommy Pickles. His younger brother is Dil and their father is STU.

OREO (13A: Hot Chicken Wing Flavor Biscuit) OREO Hot Chicken Wing Biscuits were launched in China in 2018. At the same time, OREO also launched an OREO Wasabi variety.

GO ON A SAFARI (17A: visit to Nyerere National Park, for example) Nyerere National Park Tanzania is home to one of the largest wildlife reserves in the world. Located in southern Tanzania, the park is a popular place to go on a SAFARI. Nyerere National Park was created in 2019; it was formerly part of the Selous Game Reserve. Nyerere National Park is is home to a number of different animalsincluding the “Big Five” lions, leopards, elephants, rhinos and Cape buffalo.

LEE (21A: Spike, director of “Malcolm X”) In addition to directing the 1992 film, Malcolm X, Spike LEE also co-wrote the screenplay with Arnold Perl. Denzel Washington plays Malcolm X in the film.

CATSITS (47A: Have a Fancy Feast at someone else's house, maybe) My husband and I have a friend who CATSITS for Willow when we're gone. Since we are currently at the American Crossword Tournament in Stamford, Connecticut, this answer is timely. However, Willow doesn't get Fancy Feast cat food. (Please don't tell her that's an option!) Here's a photo of Willow on one of the crazy places she likes to perch, our mini trampoline. INCA I63A: Worshiper of the Mother Sea) In Inca mythology, the Mother Sea was the goddess of the sea and fish, and the guardian of sailors and fishermen.

SMELL (66A: Stinking Bishop cheese has a strong one) Stinking Bishop is a washed rind cheese. I discovered washed rind cheeses Puzzle for December 2, 2023. These cheeses are periodically treated with brine to encourage the growth of certain bacteria on the surface of the cheese. This treatment gives the cheese a distinctive flavor and SMELL. Stinking Bishop is an English cheese made from the milk of a specific breed of cattle.

NONE (69A: ___ pizza with left beef (meme order that lacks sauce and cheese)) In 2007, Steve Molaro placed a deliberately absurd online order from Domino's Pizza, deselecting all toppings except beef, on the left side only. He posted a photo of the result online, and the rest is Internet history. I discovered the NONE pizza with beef left thanks to the puzzle of December 24, 2022, entitled “NO Crossword with Left Beef.”

ARIE (2D: “Steady Love” singer India.___) “Steady Love” is a 2019 song by R&B singer India.ARIE.

TAROT (11D: Game with a Chariot card) A TAROT deck traditionally contains 78 cards, which are divided into the Major Arcana, 22 cards without suits, and the Minor Arcana, 56 cards in four suits (clubs, coins, cups and swords). ). ) of 14 cards each. The Chariot is one of the Major Arcana cards.

ANTS (35D: “fire” or “pharaoh” insects) Fire ANTs are a variety of stinging ANTS. There are several different species of these ANTS, which inject a toxin called solenopsin when they sting. Solenopsin causes a painful response in humans, with a sensation similar to being burned by fire – hence the name given to these ants. Pharaoh ANTS are a tropical species, but can thrive in temperate regions, seeking out buildings with central heating. Pharaoh ANTS are light brown and appear almost transparent.

LYE (36D: Chemical in hominy) Hominy is made by soaking and cooking corn in an alkaline solution (like LYE), a process called nixtamalization. There's a word we don't use every day! Synopsis of the crossword theme SOUL SEARCH (3D: Deep Introspection)

FRESH AS A CUCUMBER (6D: Totally indifferent)

FREE ENTRY (18D: what a free ticket gets you) The top word in each vertical thematic response is a genre of JAZZ: SOUL JAZZ, COOL JAZZ, and FREE JAZZ. I thought I had the theme of today's puzzle figured out, but I had to check to make sure that SOUL JAZZ, COOL JAZZ, and FREE JAZZ were all types of JAZZ. They are! In addition to the answers highlighted above, I also enjoyed BARGAIN BIN and SIESTAS. Congratulations to William Seeley who makes his crossword debut with USA TODAY! Thank you, William and Zhouqin, for this enjoyable puzzle. For more on USA TODAY crosswords

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/puzzles/crosswords/sally-hoelscher/2024/04/06/daily-crossword-analysis/73162091007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos