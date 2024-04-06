Frances Bean Cobain remembers Kurt on 30th anniversary of his death





Friday marks the 30th anniversary of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's death, and his only child, Frances Bean Cobain, marked the occasion with a moving message on Instagram. Alongside a series of photos of her father, including a portrait of his hands, childhood photos of Kurt and two photos of Frances and Kurt together, Frances wrote about what it felt like to have grieved him for so long that I am aware of. 30 years ago, my father's life ended, she wrote, before sharing the biggest lesson she learned from grief: it serves a purpose. …It turns out that there is no greater motivation to lean into loving awareness than knowing that everything ends. There is also deep wisdom about an accelerated path to understanding how precious life is, she continued. He taught me a lesson about death that can only come from the LIVED experience of losing someone. It is the gift of knowing with certainty, when we love ourselves and those around us with compassion, with openness, with grace, the more intrinsically meaningful our time here becomes. Frances is the only daughter of Kurt and singer Courtney Love. Now 31, she works as a visual artist, producer and model, and has earned married last year to Riley Hawk, the son of professional skateboarder Tony Hawk. Frances, who was only one year old when her father committed suicide on April 5, 1994, added in her message: I wish I had known my father. I wish I knew the cadence of his voice, how much he loved his coffee, or the feeling of being snuggled up after a bedtime story. I always wondered if he would have caught tadpoles with me in the humid Washington summers, or if he smelled like Camel Lights and strawberry Nesquik (his favorites, I was told). Frances also shared that her father wrote her a letter before she was born. The last line says, “Wherever you go or wherever I go, I will always be with you,” she revealed. He has kept this promise because he is present in many ways. Whether it's listening to a song or through the hands we share, in these moments I spend some time with my father and it feels transcendent. She concluded with a message of solidarity with other mourners: To everyone who wonders what it would have been like to live alongside the people they lost, I am keeping you in my thoughts today. The meaning of our grief is the same.

