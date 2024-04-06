Actor who starred in 1923 Yellowstone spin-off found dead

The body of missing actor Cole Brings Plenty was found Friday morning in a wooded area outside Kansas City, Missouri, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said.

The 27 year old nephew Yellow stone The Mo Brings Plenty star had been missing since Sunday and was wanted by Lawrence, Kansas, police for allegations of domestic violence.

Related: Actor Chance Perdomo dies in motorcycle accident

Shortly before noon Friday, Johnson County deputies responded to an area in Edgerton, Kansas, about 35 miles from downtown Kansas City, following reports of an abandoned vehicle. Upon arriving on scene, officers searched the area and discovered Brings Plenty dead in a wooded area, away from the vehicle.

News summaries Stay up to date with today's news that you need to know.

Authorities provided no information on the cause or manner of his death and said an investigation was ongoing.

Brings Plenty was reportedly last seen Sunday morning after officers went to an apartment in Lawrence, Kan., following reports of a woman screaming for help, according to KCTV, a local affiliate of CBS.

When they arrived, he had already fled. He was caught on traffic cameras traveling southbound on Highway 59 in a white 2005 Ford Explorer.

Family members first reported him missing after he failed to show up for a meeting with his agent, which they said was unusual.

An affidavit was filed for his arrest Tuesday, which Lawrence police confirmed was related to allegations of domestic violence. They did not provide any additional information about the incident.

Brings Plenty, a Haskell Indian Nations University student from the Mnicouju Lakota tribe, starred in two episodes of the series Yellow stone spin off 1923 like Pete Plenty Clouds. He also appeared in Jim Bridger's Great Stories And In the wild frontier.

By Jager Weatherby, New York Daily News (Tribune News Service)