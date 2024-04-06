Entertainment
Before Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroffs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, these iconic Bollywood bromances won us over
Many years ago, Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan left audiences divided with their epic camaraderie as Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan. Well, Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar is now teaming up with action hero Tiger Shroff to give us another unforgettable bromance in their upcoming film. Bad Miyan Chote Miyan. The two heartthrobs will be seen as elite soldiers in this action thriller which is scheduled to release on April 10. While we wait to see them in action, let's take a trip down memory lane and celebrate some of Bollywood's most iconic bromances.
RRR (2022)
Despite their opposing allegiance and beliefs, Jr NTR and Ram Charans' characters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju developed a close friendship in SS Rajamouli's award-winning masterpiece. RRR. Whether it was their passionate expressions that touched our hearts or the love in their eyes when they saw each other, it's a bromance that will remain iconic for years to come. A special mention to the epic fight sequences
War (2019)
Yes, this bromance quickly turned into a rivalry thanks to a massive plot twist. But watching Tiger Shroff and his guru Hrithik Roshan together as RAW agents in the first half was nothing short of a treat for movie buffs, from the high-octane action stunts to the killer dance sequence. This masala artist gave us an unforgettable bromance
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)
Can friendship be preferred to love? Yes, if your bond is as strong as Sonu and Titus. Even though Luv Ranjan's film was accused of being sexist and misogynistic by some, there's no denying that the chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh was adorable! They looked like real brothers in this movie, which celebrated friendship and romance in the most hilarious way
Disorder (2016)
Varun Dhawan and John Abraham were an unexpected duo who managed to carve a permanent place in our hearts as Junaid and Kabir. While Dhawan as J was overly enthusiastic and cheerful, K played by Abraham was his opposite, a no-nonsense cop with no intention of making new friends, especially on a mission. It's a bromance we don't mind witnessing again and again. Can we have a reunion already?
Fukrey (2013)
The Fukrey gang consists of four main characters, but the romance between Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma aka Hunny and Choocha has a distinct fan base. The way they save each other from every problem and continue to support each other like pillars no matter what is going on in the background is truly heartwarming. It almost makes you want a friendship like theirs
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's ultimate bromance as Tiger and Pathaan was not included in this list as they had made appearances in each other's films. But we're desperately hoping for a full-fledged feature film starring the two superstars as agents. Simple Karan Arjun aaenge!
