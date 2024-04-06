Entertainment
Bellingham Teens Challenge Binaries in Original Ballet
From costumes to partnering and even movements, ballet can be a very gendered art form. Delicate dancers wearing pointe shoes are hoisted into the air by strong and powerful male partners. But what happens to dancers who exist outside of this binary?
Atlas Hovdesven was faced with this question after coming out as transgender in 2020. After struggling to find an existing community of queer dancers, the 17-year-old came to a new conclusion: If a space doesn't exist, it's time to build a new one. Thus A Very Queer Ballet (not a love story) was born.
A Very Queer Ballet is an original contemporary ballet performed entirely by young dancers from Bellingham. The show was written and choreographed by Hovdesven himself, with the aim of representing LGBTQ+ people in the Bellingham dance scene. It takes place in April 1213 at the New Prospect Theatre.
Dance is allowed to be a comfortable space for queer people, he said. There's no reason why it shouldn't be, because it's a universal language.
Hovdesven has been practicing ballet since the age of 2 and says A Very Queer Ballet is shaped by his own life experiences. The series' protagonist, River, is a young trans man struggling with mental health, gender dysphoria, and relationships with family and friends. River is joined on stage by an ensemble of queer youth, all representing diverse identities and issues. But despite these characters' struggles, Hovdesven said the show was ultimately about showcasing queer joy.
Hovdesven first imagined A Very Queer Ballet in 2022; two years later, he realized he had the support he needed to bring it to life. His first task was to recruit Sunny Holton as technical director. From there, Hovdesven contacted dance studios, held auditions, assembled a technical team and even created a GoFundMe.
We raised about $1,000, which was pretty shocking, Hovdesven said. Every time a donation came in, I kind of realized that people care about this and recognize that it's important.
By choreographing this hour-long production, Hovdesven was finally able to re-enter the dance world on his own terms. Additionally, he said several cast members have also joined the show after years of not dancing, in part because they find a space that represents them.
AVQB was such a positive experience and created such a loving community between the dancers and technicians working on the show,” Holton said. “Atlas and I wanted to make this show a very positive and safe environment for everyone to feel like they can be themselves and show what they do best without being judged or labeled in a way that they don't. I don't want to be.”
Cast member Abigail Ormsby said dance was her main focus growing up, but A Very Queer Ballet allowed her to explore the art form through a more inclusive and understanding lens. Additionally, actor Jax Jimenez said the series provided them with a creative outlet after a period of being away from the stage.
I'm a low-income person and a full-time student, and I was able to have my tuition waived, which allowed me to join, Jimenez said. Having a flexible schedule allowed me to balance studies and work while pursuing my interests. I am passionate about bringing equity and diversity to the arts because everyone should have the chance to follow their passions.
Although it was important to represent his own journey, Hovdesven finds this type of feedback very meaningful. He finds deep purpose in helping other dancers feel at home on stage again, and A Very Queer Ballet is just the beginning.
After finishing high school, Hovdesven plans to major in linguistics and dance at Western Washington University. Wherever he ends up, he hopes to continue choreographing ballets through a non-heteronormative lens throughout his journey. [his] life.
I know there are trans or queer dancers who either don't know they are gay or who don't find a place in dance, Hovdesven continued. If I can make a queer dancer feel like they can be more comfortable dancing, I've succeeded.
A very queer ballet (not a love story) will take place at 7 p.m. on April 12, 2013 at the New Prospect Theater (207 Prospect St.). Info and tickets: newprospecttheatre.org.
Cocoa Laney is CDN's lifestyle editor; contact her at [email protected]; 360-922-3090 ext. 128.
