Erica Fernandes says she faced discrimination in Bollywood, Karan Kundrra says her experience with Anil Kapoor changed her views | Web series news

Do TV actors feel discriminated against when trying to make it in movies? Does the divide between cinema and television persist in India, where actors working on the small screen feel smaller? Erica Fernandes And Karan Kundra recently appeared on Amazon MiniTV's Love Adhura. While promoting the show, Erica and Karan had contrasting views on discrimination from Bollywood while speaking to Indianexpress.com. While the two had contrasting views on the subject, Erica revealed an incident where she felt mistreated, while Karan revealed how he was treated very well on the sets of Mubrakan and even elsewhere.

Sharing her views on whether the industry is showing resistance to accepting TV actors doing films, Erica pointed the finger at Karan and said, “I have an answer different and he has a different one.” She further shared her feeling of discrimination and said, “I have faced it, I have seen it at award shows too, big names have done it. I experienced it. In Hollywood, TV and movies are both called Hollywood, so why is there a differentiation here? The actors themselves created this differentiation. But it differs from person to person.

Contrary to Erica's view, Karan Kundrra adds, “We had very similar responses earlier, but then I went and signed a film called Mubarakan, and what I remember the most from the film is that I I was in London on a big set where there was Anil Kapoor. , Ratna Pathak Shah, Anees Bazmee and Rahul Dev. When I was there, no one from Arjun, Ileane, Anil Sir or Ratna Mam discriminated. There were times when Anil Kapoor came and told me that I had killed him. It was my second film with Pawan Malhotra and he explained to me how you TV guys do it. That's when I realized that people who have done it don't talk about all this, only people who haven't done it and don't want you to will talk about it.

Karan added, “There were times when Anil Sir asked me how to stay relevant. The idea is that these people don't talk about it, but those in the middle do talk about it. If you listen to them, you will be left behind. Legends have a different story to share. I was at IFFI last year and was not treated any differently. So I never felt that way.

During the conversation, Erica also spoke about how she wanted to play a warrior princess, while Karan added, “I want to be part of a legacy that has had so many stories that have made a difference. I've reached a stage where I'm now looking for the right stories.

Karan was last seen on the big screen in the film Thank You For Coming alongside Shehnaaz Gill and Bhumi Pednekar. Erica, on the other hand, has worked in a few films in the South. In Bollywood, she starred in the 2014 film Babloo Happy Hai.

Recently, in another interview, Erica also spoke about how was replaced by several South and Bollywood films in the past.