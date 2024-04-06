20 Songs to Rock to on Your Cosmic Adventure – The Oakland Press

By MARIA SHERMAN (AP music writer)

LOS ANGELES (AP)total solar eclipsefast approaching. As you prepare to hit the road into total darkness or anticipate hours of traffic exitingyour evening shows, you'll need something to listen to. And we support you.

Over 20 tracks, here's a comprehensive playlist of total solar eclipse (and total solar eclipse-adjacent) songs to listen to while getting ready to take in the wonders of the universe on Monday. Listen to the full playliston Spotify.

A classic eclipse song: Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler

There is no song more fitting thanBonnie Tylers karaoke classic,Total eclipse of the heart. Try not to start singing along with this one.

A rock song for the eclipse: Blinded by the Light by Bruce Springsteen

Not Manfred Manns Earth Band synth-y cover Bruce Springsteen'sThe spirited Blinded by the Light is an eclipse song for all ages, or at least for those hoping to put a little boogie into their viewing experience.

An eclipse song to dance to: Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

One of the biggest pop songs of the last decade,Week endsBlinding Lights is not only a song ideal for speeding down a highway in the dark in complete safety, of course, but also a Max Martin-produced earworm that will crawl into your brain and lodge itself there forever.

A grounding eclipse song, to remind you of Earth: Solar Eclipse by YoungBoy Never Broke Again

The bestYoungBoy never broke againthe songs bring the listener into his world: he names his loved ones, he dives deep into his pain and he transforms it into touching raps. Solar Eclipse focuses on his own mortality and what would happen to his children if something happened to him. A total solar eclipse can be an opportunity to reflect on existence: for many, it is a unique moment in life and it is therefore important to value this life.

An eclipse song for the introspective listener: Moon at the Window by Joni Mitchell

InJoni MitchellsMoon at the Window, a lover looks to the sky and sees the ghosts of the future / the ghosts of the past, the folk legend sings over jazzy instrumentation. There's a kind of melancholic whimsy and lyrical poetry here, which makes this song an appropriate listen for a solar eclipse.

A retro eclipse song: “Blue Moon by Billie Holiday

What's a space-themed playlist without Blue Moon? Originally written by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart in 1934, the song has been covered countless times over the decades, but no other hit has the soul ofBillie HolidaysTaken in 1952.

An eclipse song for arty folk: Starman by David Bowie

If space is the final frontier,David Bowieknew his powers and on Tuesday, with a quick listen to Starman, we can all try out some of hisZiggy stardust.

An eclipse song for people very in touch with the universe: Space is the Place by Sun Ra

The beauty of Sun Ras Space is the Place is that it's based on a 1970s film.Afrofuturistfilm of the same name. Start with the song and watch the eclipse in real time, ending with a projection.

A song just for the eclipse: Eclipse by Earl Sweatshirt

Consider the distorted and inverted production ofEarl sweatshirtshort rap piece as an interlude for this playlist a palate cleanser with a message.

It's not an eclipse song, but it's not an eclipse song either Eclipse song: Moonlight by Jay-Z

Moonlight, an under-celebrated song by Jay-Zsmemorable 2017 album 4:44,considers the frequent exploitation of black artists in entertainment. It's not an eclipse song in the traditional sense, but given his and his collaborators' unique star power, it seems like a fitting inclusion.

A sexy song for the eclipse: Moonlight by Kali Uchis

Colombian American musician Kali Uchis' songs center on love, loss, and divine femininity, just asshe hit Moonlight.In this sweet moment of pop astrology, the moon is a source of power.

An eclipse song for the Swiftie in your life: Seven by Taylor Swift

Looking at the sky as a symbol of ambition, hope, nostalgia or innocence has a long literary history. It also works as a perfect visual forTaylor Swift Folklorecut seven. The Swifties know what's going on.

An idyllic song for an eclipse: Moonshadow by Cat Stevens

What could be more appropriate for an afternoon eclipse than the gentle folk styles ofCat StevensThe shadow of the moon? It's also a great road trip song for country road driving, so for those traveling, take note.

A dreamlike song for eclipses: The Moon and the Sky by Sade

FromSaidFrom 2010's comeback album Soldier of Love comes The Moon and the Sky, a gentle soul song good enough for Earth and what exists above.

A romantic song for the eclipse: Eclipse by JACE Carrillo and Alyko

Venezuelan-Canadian pop singer JACE Carrillo teams up with producer Alyko for this romantic summer slow burn, Eclipse. This is one you'll want to introduce yourself to if you're planning to view the total eclipse with your partner.

An eclipse song to start the party: La Noche de Anoche by Bad Bunny and Rosala

The eclipse will hit North America in the afternoon, so a real club banger is a little too nocturnal for this daytime event. However, a bit of sensual, down-tempo reggaetn? It's on the table, courtesyBad bunnyAndRosala.

An R&B-pop bop for the eclipse: Eclipse by Kim Lip from LOONA

Shortly after K-pop girl group LOONA's debut, Kim Lip was announced as its sixth member and her solo single Eclipse was released, a bubblegum-pop R&B song that confirmed her talents. Seven years later, her pleasant pop is worthy of this playlist.

An eclipse song that will immediately inspire a dance class: Eclipse by GOT 7

K-pop boy group Got7marry future bass and anthemic rock in this barn burner of a pop song. Give yourself a few hours to learn the choreography to keep you busy while you wait for totality to strike.

An explosive eclipse song for those who feel alone when the moon hides the sun: Eclipse by MAMAMOOs Moonbyul

Moonbyul's Eclipse begins with a fake: delicate production explodes into hard-hitting trap production and a gothic chorus, noisy synths and raspy guitars. When the moon covers the sun / I feel like I'm alone, the K-pop girl group member sings, but that isolation doesn't last long.

The Eclipse song that must be on every Eclipse playlist: Eclipse by Pink Floyd

Can an eclipse playlist exist without ending with the massive drums and Hammond organ ofPink FloydEclipse? We do not think so.