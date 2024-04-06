Abba, cabaret and blissful puppets: the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest revisited! | Eurovision

FFifty years later, the images of Abba performing Waterloo in the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest are very familiar: the conductor dressed as Napoleon, Agnetha's blue satin knickers, Agnetha's star-shaped guitar Bjrn. It's been repeated over and over again on TV shows and documentaries: the moment that unexpectedly launched the career of one of the biggest bands of all time, pop history in the making. But it's rarely, if ever, shown in context. Perhaps Abbas's success is so sui generis that Sweden has never produced an internationally successful pop artist before, and it has never produced one this successful since that context seems irrelevant. But this weekend, BBC Four is showing the entire 1974 grand final.

Immediately, the setting takes you back to what seems to be a very distant past indeed. This is Eurovision from an era before anyone watched it for camp value, you can't imagine a gay bar in 1974 clearing its schedules to screen this; a Eurovision which takes itself rather seriously, despite a brief appearance by the Wombles. It's Eurovision that predates even Terry Wogan's presence: in 1974, his famous sardonic remarks were still limited to radio coverage of the event. Viewers had to make do with sports commentator David Vine, always ready to paint a useful portrait of the competing nations, Norway! The place where we drink aquavit and where we do wonderful ski jumps! and blessed with the ability to talk about different performers in a way that makes you lose the will to live before they even take the stage: got his start in his parents' circus and used to perform impressions of Maurice Chevalier, he proposes Monacos Romuald.

Important discovery of the Luxembourg singer Ireen Sheer singing Bye Bye, I Love You. Photo: Shutterstock

The Luxembourg candidate, he claims, has just been voted the most important singer discovery of the year, a curiously unverified fact and judging by her limp, it could have been a straw poll among her close friends and relations. Stand by these boys, because anything can happen, he says of Yugoslavia's unpromisingly named Korni Group, which makes them sound like the Butthole Surfers of the days when they set the stage on fire and destroyed their equipment before starting to play: the Korni group comes to sing a cabaret number in Serbo-Croatian.

In fact, cabaret was the watchword of Eurovision 1974. In 2024, we might occasionally raise an eyebrow at Eurovision's galloping attempts to keep up with pop culture, a bit of awkward rap here, a trap rhythm clumsily deployed there, a handful of disco-influenced pop-house that Dua Lipa or even Kylie wouldn't give. but it's as hip as Saturday night at Berghain compared to what was happening 50 years ago. Hosted by Katie Boyle wearing a floor-length peach evening dress and Margaret Thatcher hair, it was set at the end of one of the great eras of mainstream pop of all time: in the weeks before immediately after its broadcast, the British Top 40 had played host to David Bowies Rebel Rebel, Aretha Franklins Until You Come Back To Me, Suzi Quatros Devil Gate Drive, Stevie Wonders Living for the City, the nascent Love Unlimited Orchestras discotheque Loves Theme and Hot Captivating chocolates, the odd Emma among an embarrassment of riches.

But you'll strain your ears trying to find even its vagueest reflection inside the Brighton Dome that year: the closest is Finland's entry, a Carita piano ballad called Keep Me Warm which bore the influence of Carole Kings Tapestry, although it was a piece of Tapestry that had been subjected to some sort of process that removed every last shred of its character. Twelve years after the Beatles, the beat boom and the British invasion, the appearance of a pop group remains a novelty deemed worthy of comment by Vine. The Israeli pop group is called Poogy: they have matching tank tops, beautiful harmonies and a pretty extraordinarily grassy song.

Yugoslavia Korni Grupa singing Moja Generacija. Photo: Shutterstock

Carita notwithstanding, the ballads invariably sound like something Engelbert Humperdinck might have tried five or six years ago, and there's a lot of fragmentary oompah music, perhaps because the internal orchestra transforms virtually everything more quickly into a cacophonous mush, including the efforts of Greece's bouzouki-assisted Marinella and Spain's Peret, who lets loose with flamenco guitar and quirky lyrics: If you stop for a blonde while driving on the road and she just wants a ride, it doesn't work at all, he's apparently singing, although it's perhaps worth noting that this translation is courtesy of David Vine, who as we have already established, is not the most truthful source. Germans Cindy and Bert look promising: head to YouTube if you haven't heard their 1970 single The Hound of the Baskervilles, which is and I'm not making this up, a cover of Black Sabbaths Paranoid with German lyrics on the theme of Sherlock Holmes. But no: another cabaret ballad.

The British entry is Olivia Newton-John, who, as Vine notes, looks a little surprised in the staged pre-performance footage. Maybe she's thinking about her career. A few years before, she published exceptionally well-done country-influenced pop reviews that claimed her cover of If Not for You was superior to both Bob Dylan's original and George's famous version of All Things Must Pass Harrison and now look at her: in trouble. virilely with Long Live Love, the hideous offspring of a secret meeting between Puppet on a String and Cliff Richards Congratulations. In these circumstances, you too might be inclined to jump at the thought of what went wrong.

Olivia Newton-John poses with police officers in Brighton ahead of the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest. Photograph: PA Archives/PA Images

The favorites were the Dutch duo Mouth and MacNeal, who sang in pieces called I See a Star, a spooky stage affair involving puppets of themselves, and, in Mouth, a man whose overconfident performance suggests he thinks he's already won. Looking back, watching his array of gurns and knowing how to look toward the camera is like watching a particularly smug goose that's about to fly into a jet engine: he literally has no idea what's going to happen. pass.

But neither, it seems, does anyone else. Abba are the solitary participants who have a real connection with current pop music. Waterloo carries the distinct influence of glam, most notably Roy Woods Wizzard, the lone attendees who aren't drowned out by the orchestra, and the lone attendees who look like they belong on the Top of the Pops. rather than the Batley Variety Club, a riot of satin and silver platform boots. But they are introduced by Vines' dismissive comment (If all the judges were men, which they aren't, I'm sure they'd get a lot of votes, he shrugs, that's not the case). last person to assume that Abba had nothing going for them other than the northern appeals of Agnetha and Anni-Frid), the audience reacts no differently to Pooky or Peret, and their victory is not the sweep that one might expect. The Italian Gigliola Cincuetti gives them a hard time with the very pretty ballad Si, certainly; the British jury, there being no public vote in 1974, gave them no points.

As if to underline how disconnected it all was, four weeks later Waterloo was the UK's number 1, and we all know how things went for Abba afterwards. Mouth and MacNeal separated before the end of the year: one can imagine Mouth taking the results rather badly. Mercifully, Newton-John was three years away from accepting the role of Sandy in Grease and further rectifying his career with another set of exceptionally well-made singles: the yacht-rock glory of A little more love and Magic, the ELO-assisted nightclub of Xanadu, the world-devouring physique.

Poogy became huge in Israel, before and again, I'm not making this up by losing his audience with a third album heavily influenced by prog and jazz. But with all due respect to Poogy, but also to Peret, the Korni group and Cindy and Bert, without the presence of Abbas, the Eurovision Song Contest of 1974 would long be confined to the dustbin of history. Watching it 50 years later is a chastening experience, one that makes Abba and, indeed, today's Eurovision shine a little brighter: three minutes of pop history and 103 minutes that remind you of what you didn't miss it.