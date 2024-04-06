



WILLIAMSBURG The Historic Triangle will witness the Moon's shadow partially blocking the sun during the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, the last total solar eclipse that will be visible in the contiguous United States until 2044. THE National Administration of Space and Aeronautics (NASA) explains that a total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun. Those who view the eclipse from locations where the moon's shadow completely covers the sun, known as the path of totality, will experience a total solar eclipse. NASA predicts that a total solar eclipse will “cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States and Canada.” The first place in continental North America to experience totality is the Pacific coast of Mexico at approximately 11:07 a.m. PDT on April 8. Even if it is not on the path to totality, the NASA project Eclipse Explorer expects 81% coverage in Williamsburg, weather permitting, starting around 2:03 p.m. View safely Safety is a major concern for those observing the eclipse. Except during the brief total phase of a total solar eclipse, when the moon completely blocks the bright side of the sun, it is not safe to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection for sungazing. according to NASA. Observing any part of the sun through a camera lens, binoculars or telescope without a special solar filter attached to the front of the optic will instantly cause serious eye injury. Those wishing to view the eclipse must wear special solar glasses (also known as eclipse glasses) or use a secure portable solar viewer. Instructions for creating your own portable viewer are available via NASA. Local viewing parties throughout the region Williamsburg Regional Library is hosting a Bring-Your-Own-Picnic evening, from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Virginia Living Museum invites guests to gather on the Conservation Lawn and learn from its educational staff how eclipses work from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

York River State Park invites visitors to observe the eclipse safely and tour its interactive exhibits from noon to 3 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early, as parking and viewing areas can fill up quickly. To ensure visitors can view the eclipse safely, parks will have a limited number of solar viewing glasses available for purchase.

Robert Weathers, Colonial Historian of Williamsburgwill be on site with two telescopes interpreting the 18th-view century of eclipses. One telescope will be configured to project the image onto paper while the other will be equipped with a solar filter for direct viewing.

