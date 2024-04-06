Bollywood song “Fully AI Audio” by Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra impresses Twitters around the world: “Crazy Stuff”





Social media users expressed surprise after seeing an entirely AI-generated Bollywood song featuring actors Katrina Kaif And Siddharth Kapoor dancing to the popular song “Kala Chashma”. What happened: Artificial intelligence has come a long way since chatbots simply worked: you can now create entirely new songs with just a few instructions via text. Leveraging the power of generative AI, a user posted a song created using text prompts on a service called Suno.ai. In the music video of the song released below, actors Katrina and Sidharth are shown doing the popular dance 'Kala Chashma' from the film 'Baar Baar Dekho'. See also: Is Tesla getting closer to India expansion? Starts right-hand drive production in Berlin However, the audio is completely different, leaving the user completely impressed. “I can't believe it. My jaw is dropped. What have we done. I thought music would be one of the last frontiers.” Another user said: “This is just the start of some crazy stuff.” One user said it was enough to make them want to upgrade to the paid version of the service. This is how Suno.ai works As the name suggests, Suno.ai is a music generator that requires users to enter text prompts. This allows users to create their own songs on demand and share them with friends and family. Suno.ai is a music service created by musicians and AI experts in Cambridge. It allows people to transform their thoughts into music. All it takes is one line of text, and Suno will do the rest, from lyrics to instrumentation and vocals. To create a song using Suno.ai, follow these steps: Visit app.suno.ai.

In the text box, enter a line about the type of song you want to create and press the button Create button.

button. Now log in or create an account and follow the steps. Suno will take a minute or two to generate your AI song. You can then listen to the song, download it and share it on social networks. Suno allows users to generate 10 songs per day or 300 songs per month for free. Its Pro plan allows users to generate 500 songs, while the Premier plan has a limit of 2,000 songs per month. Read next: PlayStation 5 Slim and Slim Digital Edition now available on Blinkit Photo generated using Dall-E

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://in.benzinga.com/content/38130523/katrina-kaif-and-sidharth-malhotras-fully-ai-audio-bollywood-song-impresses-twitteratis-all-over-the The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos