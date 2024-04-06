Entertainment
Historical Collections in Ward County: Kochs Factory History Remembered in a Barber's Chair | News, Sports, Jobs
One of the new arrivals at Pioneer Village, operated by the Ward County Historical Society, located between Minot and Burlington along Highways 2 and 52, is a 1909 wooden (oak) barber chair.
Manufactured at the Theo A. Kochs factory in Chicago, Illinois, it was one of nine models built. This particular barber chair, in very good condition, was gifted to us by the Gar Wiedrich family, Rolla, ND. It now becomes a treasured historical artifact located in our Barber Shop building.
At the 1893 World's Fair, a Chicagoan named AB Moler launched the modern era of hairdressing with the first hairdressing school. Commerce, through the Moler Barber's Manual, would then be responsible for standardizing much of the industry, including licensing.
Long before hair standards were launched at the World's Fair, but after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, Theo A Kochs built his bustling River North factory, the Koch Co., and produced or stocked just about every the hair pieces imaginable. . Kochs played an important role in improving the functional and aesthetic quality of American hair and beauty salons. The tradition of having a barbershop arcade atmosphere typical of the Civil War era was no more. Kochs' goal was not just to pamper the client, but to create a cohesive style within the barbershop that was more akin to a wealthy gentlemen's club.
The quality of Kochs barber chairs, like the one we will now feature, is what ultimately allowed the Kochs name to remain relevant for over 70 years. From the beginning, Kochs' calling card was its line of patented reclining barber chairs. The chair was the centerpiece of any hair salon. Gone are the stiff, straight chairs of the past. The new barber chairs from
America would go backwards. For what? For shaving, the client is in the most favorable position when tilted so far horizontally that the cheeks and underside of the chin have nearly vertical surfaces. To combine two activities, shaving and haircuts, the chair has become mobile and adjustable.
Our barber chair was in the middle of a design transition at the time. By 1903, the hydraulic age was in full force and many Kochs chair designs switched from legs in favor of a pedestal-based design. The chair that our visitors will admire has the legs of the old and the hydraulic system of the new from this era. With a lever located on the right side, the chair can swivel, adjust up and down and
tilt. By 1909, the Kochs Co. offered more models with bases than models with legs. Another profession, I might add, that used these patented hydraulic chairs was dentistry.
I end with a timeline of this popular barber chair manufacturer:
Before 1871 – Theo A Kochs was a pharmacist but lost his business due to the Great Chicago Fire.
1871 – Theo A Kochs changes business model and begins manufacturing barber equipment.
1883 – The growth of Kochs Co. necessitates the construction of a new headquarters to create factory space.
1885 – A fifth floor is added to the factory due to increased growth.
1887 – Adjoining land was acquired and an addition to the original factory was added.
1890 – The factory is expanded again, reaching a total area of almost two acres.
1900 – 250 men employed in the manufacture of barber chairs and other barber items.
1920s – Kochs Co. was one of the world's three largest names in barber supplies.
1924 – Theo A Kochs died at the age of 74. His estate, valued in today's dollars, is worth $11 million.
1930 – Robert T. Kochs, son of Theo and president of the company, dies at age 53.
1931 – Walter Juede, former general secretary, runs the company and promotes Art Deco styles.
1940 – Theo A. Kochs Co. files for bankruptcy and its five-story equipped factory is sold at auction.
Our visitor season begins May 17 and we can't wait to introduce the Kochs barber chair.
From Wednesday to Saturday, our hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
