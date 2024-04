Netflix Unveils Fardeen Khan's First Look From Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT Series 'Heeramandi' | Bollywood

New Delhi, streaming service Netflix on Saturday shared the first look of actor Fardeen Khan from “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”, the upcoming period drama series that marks the OTT debut of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. HT Image The streamer also revealed the character posters of lead actor Shekhar Suman and his son Adhyayan Suman as well as Taha Shah from the series, which is set during India's freedom struggle movement. Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! With 'Heeramandi', Khan makes a comeback to acting after a gap of almost 15 years. He was last seen in 2010's 'Dulha Mil Gaya'. The 50-year-old actor, known for films such as “Jungle”, “Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya”, “Bhoot”, “Dev” and “No Entry”, plays the character of Wali Mohammed in the series. “Caught in a whirlwind of love and duty, Wali Mohammed attempts to reconcile his heart's desire with his royal responsibilities. Fardeen Khan makes his spectacular return to the screen as Wali Mohammed,” Netflix India posted on its social networks alongside Khan's character. poster. Presented as an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom, the series explores the cultural reality of 'Heeramandi', a dazzling neighborhood, through the stories of courtesans and their clients against the tumultuous backdrop of struggle for Indian freedom in the 1940s. Set to release on the streaming platform on May 1, 'Heeramandi' stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjeeda Shaikh in lead roles. Suman, who has appeared in films such as 'Utsav' and 'Sansar' as well as the cult classic comedy series 'Dekh Bhai Dekh', essays the role of Zulfikar. “Laying his allegiance at the feet of Mallikajaans, only one thing stands between Zulfikar and his shimmering ambition: Heeramandi,” Netflix said while sharing the poster of his character. His actor son Adhyayan plays Zoravar. The actor has previously featured in films like 'Raaz The Mystery Continues', 'Jashn' and most recently 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist'. “Zoravar's affection for Lajjo is a torrid embrace where passion burns, but when love calls, will he be able to answer?” » said the streamer in the character description. Shah, who is best known for starring in 'Baar Baar Dekho' and 'Luv Ka The End', is currently playing the role of Tajdar in 'Heeramandi'. “The son of a nawab torn between tradition and love, Tajdar seeks purpose through liberation,” Netflix said. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is based on the concept of Moin Beg. The series is created and directed by Bhansali. He is also the producer of the series. This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modification to the text.

