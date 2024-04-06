IPL 2024: Sumeet Vyas, Saiyami Kher to Karan Tacker, Bollywood celebrities reveal their favorite team and player

Mumbai Indians – Sumeet Vyas I support MI because I live in Mumbai and he has Rohit Sharma, who is my favorite drummer. He's the most relaxed cricketer I've seen in a while, and it's relaxing to watch him play as a spectator. It makes the hardest shots look easy. The most memorable match for me is when MI beat CSK in the last three years. I saw this match and it completely blew me away. Bollywood celebrities show their support for their favorite IPL teams

Chennai Super Kings – Saiyami Kher

I support CSK because, like most fans, I also feel that it is going to be Mahendra Singh DhoniThis is the last IPL. He also relinquished his captaincy. I am here for the legend Dhoni who gave us so many memories and made cricket special for us. Also, my friend Ajinkya Rahane plays for CSK. A special memory with CSK for me was the roller coaster ride they went through last season, where they lost the first few games, but then in the final, when Ravindra Jadeja won it all, it was incredible.

Delhi Capitals – Sunny Hinduja

I basically support India and the Indian players, but as a team I have a special bond with DC. I am very excited about the return of Rishabh pants. He has been through a lot and I missed watching him play for the Indian team. So, I vouch for him and want him to create history by winning the first IPL for DC. In 2018, Rishabh Pant had played his best knock of his life against SRH. He scored 128 runs with a strike rate of 240, it was crazy. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar was at his peak at that point, and Pant effortlessly hit his deliveries for sixes and boundaries and was ultimately not out.

Calcutta Knight Riders – Shantanu Maheshwari

Being from Kolkata, I am all for KKR, I support and cheer them the loudest. My favorite player on the team is Rinku Singh, its power and precision are simply breathtaking. I had performed for a closing ceremony of the IPL a long time ago and hence had a chance to watch the final between MI and CSK. We were sitting in the CSK stand, so we were the only three or four friends supporting MI, and everyone was looking at us. It was like a sea of ​​yellow jerseys with us in blue.

Kings of Punjab – Karan Tacker

I am a proud Punjabi and therefore support PBKS. I like the way his players are on the field and the way they always express themselves. My favorite player on the team is Shikhar Dhawan. He is a great cricketer, a brilliant leader and a difficult man to play against. But at the same time, he likes to have fun with his approach and his Instagram is also full of fun reels. He is in good physical shape and I am also a fitness freak, so I can relate. Right after college, I saw my first IPL match at a ground where MI were playing at Wankhede Stadium. It was a surreal experience to feel the energy live, but I still feel like my best memory is yet to come.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Pearl V Puri

I am an ardent supporter of RCB because of their electrifying performances and exciting matches. The dynamic spirit of the team touches me, making each match a rollercoaster of emotions. Without a doubt, my favorite player is the legendary Virat Kohli. His determination, leadership qualities and unmatched batting skills never fail to leave me in awe. He's not just a player, but an inspiration. One of the best memories I have of RCB is their crushing victory against Mumbai Indians. The intensity of this match, coupled with Kohli's exceptional performance under pressure, made it an unforgettable moment in the history of cricket. It was indeed a testament to the resilience and spirit of RCB.

Gujarat Titans – Elnaaz Norouzi

I support the Gujarat Titans for their courage and determination. My favorite players in the team were Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gil. Although Pandya has now left for MI, I love the way Gill is leading the team. I have so many IPL memories to choose from, but every year I just wait in front of my screens to create new ones.

Lucknow Super Giants – Vatsal Sheth

I think LSG have a phenomenal team this season and I have a hunch they will lift the cup this year. Mayank Yadav is my favorite player for the way he plays at over 150 km/h. He is the future of Indian cricket. I remember going to watch a Punjab vs Mumbai match at Wankhede in one of the first seasons of the IPL. Everyone wore a blue t-shirt and only six or seven of us wore a Punjab jersey. When Punjab took a wicket, the six of us were clapping while the entire crowd remained silent. After the match, I got messages from my friend who saw me on TV saying: Sachin Tendulkar came out and you were jumping. That’s when I realized it was Tendulkars’ wicket.

Rajasthan Royals – Karanvir Vohra

I am from Rajasthan and RR are the first ever IPL champions so I support them proudly. The young gun Yashasvi Jaiswal in the team, he's like a machine gun when he comes on the field, and I love watching him play. And being a true RR supporter, my favorite memory from the IPL is the first ever final between RR and CSK where we created history by winning the first ever edition of this celebration of cricket.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Vardhan Puri

For the class shown by SRH players, I really love them for it. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has to be the player I'm most looking forward to seeing play. The attitude he plays with is simply incredible. My most special IPL memory has to be the IPL final in 2012 between KKR and CSK. It was the first time KKR became champion, and I was living and celebrating vicariously through SRK sir, and his joy was palpable.