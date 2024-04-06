Ranbir Kapoor, Rajinikanth and Vicky Kaushals' Hairstyles Cost Rs 1 Lakh, Celebrity Hairstylist Aalim Hakim Reveals: It's the Minimum | Bollywood News





Have you ever wondered how much money stars like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Prabhas spend on their haircuts? Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, known for his work with stars across the country, has shed light on his huge fees. Aalim, who recently played Hrithik Roshan in War and Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, revealed that its services start at a minimum of Rs 1 lakh. In an interview with Raw, Aalim opened up about her loyal celebrity clients. He said, Hrithik Roshan's look in War, Ranbir Kapoors look in Animal, Shahid Kapoors look in Kabir Singh, Vicky Kaushal's look in Sam Bahadur, Bobby's look in Animal, Rajinikanths look in Jailer, Prabhas' look in Baahubali, which people really liked. Almost 98% of Indian films are stylized by me, whether from the South or the North. My fees are very simple and everyone knows how much I charge. It starts from Rs 1 lakh. It's the minimum. » He continued: Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, they all became my clients 20 years ago and they are still my clients. They came to me and they still do. Now that's loyalty, I can say that. They never changed me as a barber. I'm still their hairdresser. Aalim also spoke about Virat Kohlis' recent haircut which made waves on the internet. He said, “Since the IPL was coming up, we decided to do something cool and different. Virat always has references like 'we'll try this, we'll try that, next time we'll try this'. This time we decided to do something really cool. We cut his eyebrows. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

