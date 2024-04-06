Om Shanti Om, my style is mine

@Vinay Photos

Here are 21 of the biggest Easter eggs and meta-humor moments from iconic films like Om Shanti OmMy style, my style, Golmaaletc.:

In 2008, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Anbumani Ramadoss imposed a ban on smoking in public places. Lyricist and filmmaker Varun Grover pointed out, “After Ramadoss imposes a smoking ban, Abhay Deol's character in Manorama Six Feet Under goes to a cigarette shop in one scene and says 'Ek Ramadoss dena!'”

After Ramadoss imposes a smoking ban, Abhay Deol's character in Manorama Six Feet Under goes to a cigarette shop in one scene and says Ek Ramadoss dena! https://t.co/AJDmSLwFY6 (@varungrover) March 31, 2024

Farhan Akhtar's 2006 remake Put on starring Shah Rukh Khan had a twisted finale where it is revealed that Don survived and it was Vijay who was killed. However, it turns out that Farhan had mentioned the twist earlier in the film, if only we paid attention, as one user pointed out: “At the beginning of the film Don (2006), he is shown watching cartoons… later, Vijay (the double) is shown watching cartoons, implying that he is the real Don and not Vijay.

At the beginning of the film Don (2006), he is shown watching cartoons. Later, Vijay (the double) is also shown watching cartoons, implying that he is the real Don and not Vijay. pic.twitter.com/uJpWAJNnlv Bakwas Rider (Also wear a helmet on the back) (@BakwasRadio) April 3, 2024

Anurag Kashyap created a Dev. D X Gulaal cinematic universe before it was cool.

In Om Shanti OmSRK utters the iconic dialogue “dosti ka usool hai madam, no sorry, no thanks” when the film is set in the late 70s. We are then shown that a young Sooraj Barjatya overhears the line and later uses it In I loved you (1989).

Om Shanti Om

After this scene (which takes place in the 70s), we see a young man standing in front of their tent listening to this conversation and writing “No sorry, no thanks” in his notebook, the guy's name is Sooraj (reference to Sooraj Barjatya and to this dialogue in Maine). Pyar Kiya (1992 film) pic.twitter.com/8wId38wVJ2 Ridi (@Not_A_Sister) April 3, 2024

One user wrote: “The best Easter egg I noticed was in Go Goa Gone at the time of its release and no one seems to be talking about it much. In one scene you can see a group of zombies but they are clearly dressed like characters from iconic zombie movies.”

The best Easter egg I noticed was in Go Goa Gone at the time of its release and no one seems to talk about it much. In one scene you can see a group of zombies but they are clearly dressed like iconic zombie movie characters. @rajndk @kunalkemmu @thevirdas @anandntiwari pic.twitter.com/2fBqeuFqHW Asim (@AsimNrjnk) April 4, 2024

Warm Bodies and Train to Busan hadn't been released yet. The first two are Zombieland. Rest is all good Raj & DK (@rajndk) April 4, 2024

Another noted user, Rishi Kapoor in Amar Akbar Anthony coming to attend his qawwali program, in the background the poster of his own film Laila Majnu may be seen.

Rishi Kapoor in 'Amar Akbar Anthony' while coming to attend his kavvali program, in the background one can see the poster of his own film 'Laila Majnu' pic.twitter.com/webCTUL45l H2 (Modi Family) (@hitesh2sm) April 4, 2024

This scene of Apna Apna Andaz..Tumne Sholay have you seen? Amar (Aamir Khan) – Haan is written by his father. Prem (Salman Khan) – Aee…please kill me.

Fun fact: The film was actually co-written by Salman's father, Salim Khan.

When SRK made fun of himself and his films, In And then, my heart is HindustaniIn the title song of SRK, SRK struck his iconic pose wearing outfits from his previous films. The lyrics are I never sold you old cheese in a packet..

The films are Duplicate, Kuch Kuch hota hai, Dil se, Pardes, Badshah, Dil toh Pagal hai and Koyla. Amber (@BeydardiRaja) April 3, 2024

In Hungama, one newspaper mentions Aftab Shivdasanis Nandu as the son of Baburao Ganpat Rao Aptes. Baburao is of course Paresh Rawal's iconic character Hera Phéri.

Nandu of Hungama was the son of Baburao Ganpatrao apt of Hera Phéri https://t.co/RSfz1lAsBr pic.twitter.com/hk1VRCDcbu (@JAYDEEPSDK) April 2, 2024

One eagle-eyed movie buff pointed out: “One of the coolest movies I've spotted so far is this one.

Taxi #9211 In Master of bluff. Both films were shot simultaneously. Master of bluff released a year ago Taxi #9211. Master of bluff directed by Rohan Sippy and he produced 9211 #BollywoodTrivia.

One of the coolest ones I've spotted so far is this one.

Taxi #9211 in Bluffmaster. Both films were shot simultaneously. Bluffmaster was released a year before Taxi No.9211. Bluffmaster directed by Rohan Sippy and he produced 9211 #BollywoodTrivia pic.twitter.com/TrxsojYbSr YSusique (@yatsmusical) April 1, 2024

In Liver (1992), Feroz Khan aka Arjun from Mahabharat played the antagonist and in one of the scenes, Ajay Devgn says: Friend, Shakal is like Arjun from Teri Mahabharat, but Kaam is exactly like Duryodhan.“.

Ajay Devgan calling Arjun Feroz Khan (Arjun from BR Chopra's Mahabharat) in the 1992 film Jigar: “Friend, Shakal is like Arjun from Teri Mahabharat, but Kaam is exactly like Duryodhan” Does this count as an Easter egg?pic.twitter.com/Ci2k0ucEGR https://t.co/VL8T9Z6abr Rupesh Choudhary (@Banty4MSD) April 3, 2024

THE Kuch Kuch Hota Hai X Every heart will love you cinematic universe where Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) pretends that the lady lying on the bed (Rani Mukerji) is his deceased wife. His daughter (played by Chhoti Anjali, Sana Saeed) clears up the confusion.

Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) claims that the lady lying on the bed (Rani Mukerji) is his dead wife. His daughter (played by Chhoti Anjali, Sana Saeed) clears up the confusion. The multiverse of madness Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega (2000). pic.twitter.com/gmuCRSWRAE CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) April 3, 2024

The SantoshiVerse – Aamir Khan promoting his upcoming film with Rajkumar Santoshi, Apna Apna Andazin an appearance in Santoshi's Damini. And he also refers to Aamirs Dil who clashed with the Santoshis Ghayal.

The Santoshi verse Aamir Khan promotes his upcoming film with Rajkumar Santoshi, 'Andaz Apna Apna', in a guest appearance in Santoshi's 'Damini'. And he also refers to Aamirs Dil who clashed with Santoshis Ghayal https://t.co/vCtODQbUs7 pic.twitter.com/NmaYTz7Xfl BollywoodRanker (@Bollywoodrank) April 1, 2024

Om Shanti Om featured several Easter eggs and this one was quite stunning, in Om Shanti OmOm Kapoor tells his assistant that in his next film he wants a ponytail hairstyle like Mukesh's..in Good yearFarah's upcoming film with Shah Rukh and Deepika, he has the same haircut.

in om shanti om, om kapoor tells his assistant that in his next film he wants a hairstyle with ponytail like mukesh's..in happy new year, farah's next film with shah rukh and deepika, he has the same haircut https://t.co/gHGeP3JT8g pic.twitter.com/48hDJnQ8s4 (@appearancenow) April 3, 2024

The names of the main characters derived from the title or title were based on the names of the main characters in Rohit Shettys. Golmaal as one user shared, the names of its characters are in the name GOLMAL the film itself, Go: – Gopal, L: – Laxman, Maa: – Maadhav, L: – Lucky.

The names of its characters are in the name of the film GOLMAAL itself, Go: – Gopal, L: – Laxman, Maa: – Maadhav, L: – Lucky https://t.co/khVGxm8IY1 Siddhesh (@Sidiouslly) April 3, 2024

THE Dil Chahta Hai X Chief feat of the cinematic universe. Saif Ali Khan.

Chef (2017): where Saif Ali Khan talks about a trip to Goa with his friends. (Via @IWTKQuiz ) pic.twitter.com/OtirmTkJEJ CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) April 3, 2024

Sharman Joshi enters Rank of Basanti fashion in Golmaal, Both Rank of Basanti And Golmaal were released in 2006, so this scene was a reference to Sharman Joshi's character in Rating of Basanti.

Both Rang de basanti and Golmaal were released in 2006, so this scene was a reference to Sarman Joshi's character in Rang de basanti. pic.twitter.com/zzVFhdTkPk CMA Shobhit Paroha (@shobhit_paroha) April 3, 2024

Another of Golmaal where Arshad Warsi cleverly throws shade at Govindas Hero #1 for being a ripoff of Rajesh Khannas Bawarchi.

Rohit Shetty subtly throws shade at Govinda and hero no. 1 https://t.co/JIP6htlQV8 pic.twitter.com/ktuQkPorr6 darling bunny era kkr (@bruhmatized) April 3, 2024

I loved you X Who are you? cinematic universe. For the unversed, the character of Bhagyashrees in MPK was called Suman.

A film within a film within a film starring Parinda, Khamosh And Psychology, Parinda: Karan and Francis enter Moosa's hotel room to kill him. Moosa isn't there but the TV is showing a scene from a movie called silence: Shabana takes a shower while the television in her room broadcasts a scene from a film called Psychology: Janet Leigh is in the shower.

Parinda: Karan and Francis enter Moosa's hotel room to kill him. Moosa isn't there but the TV is showing a scene from a movie called… Khamosh: Shabana takes a shower while the TV in her room broadcasts a scene from a film called… Psycho: Janet Leigh is in the shower. https://t.co/A3fXEPjKwI Diptakirti (@diptakirti) March 31, 2024

This https://t.co/pL8UnesLiC Bakwas Rider (Also wear a helmet on the back) (@BakwasRadio) March 31, 2024

And finally, this is not a planned Easter egg but rather a window into the future. None like Mannat appearing in the background in Yes Boss during a song about having the biggest dreams and one day achieving everything you desire… a few years before anyone appearing in this frame actually bought it.

Nothing like Mannat appearing in the background of “Yes Boss” during a song about having the biggest dreams and one day achieving everything you desire… a few years before no one who appears in this frame buys it. https://t.co/ldl9h9kwzx pic.twitter.com/jneAkZoi7m Savantan Ghosh (@sisantansunnyg) April 1, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan is the owner of the bungalow seen in the background in this iconic song about making dreams come true.