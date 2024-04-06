Om Shanti Om, my style is mine

Connect with us

Here are 21 of the biggest Easter eggs and meta-humor moments from iconic films like Om Shanti OmMy style, my style, Golmaaletc.:

In 2008, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Anbumani Ramadoss imposed a ban on smoking in public places. Lyricist and filmmaker Varun Grover pointed out, “After Ramadoss imposes a smoking ban, Abhay Deol's character in Manorama Six Feet Under goes to a cigarette shop in one scene and says 'Ek Ramadoss dena!'”

Farhan Akhtar's 2006 remake Put on starring Shah Rukh Khan had a twisted finale where it is revealed that Don survived and it was Vijay who was killed. However, it turns out that Farhan had mentioned the twist earlier in the film, if only we paid attention, as one user pointed out: “At the beginning of the film Don (2006), he is shown watching cartoons… later, Vijay (the double) is shown watching cartoons, implying that he is the real Don and not Vijay.

Anurag Kashyap created a Dev. D X Gulaal cinematic universe before it was cool.

In Om Shanti OmSRK utters the iconic dialogue “dosti ka usool hai madam, no sorry, no thanks” when the film is set in the late 70s. We are then shown that a young Sooraj Barjatya overhears the line and later uses it In I loved you (1989).

One user wrote: “The best Easter egg I noticed was in Go Goa Gone at the time of its release and no one seems to be talking about it much. In one scene you can see a group of zombies but they are clearly dressed like characters from iconic zombie movies.”

Another noted user, Rishi Kapoor in Amar Akbar Anthony coming to attend his qawwali program, in the background the poster of his own film Laila Majnu may be seen.

This scene of Apna Apna Andaz..Tumne Sholay have you seen? Amar (Aamir Khan) – Haan is written by his father. Prem (Salman Khan) – Aee…please kill me.

Fun fact: The film was actually co-written by Salman's father, Salim Khan.

When SRK made fun of himself and his films, In And then, my heart is HindustaniIn the title song of SRK, SRK struck his iconic pose wearing outfits from his previous films. The lyrics are I never sold you old cheese in a packet..

In Hungama, one newspaper mentions Aftab Shivdasanis Nandu as the son of Baburao Ganpat Rao Aptes. Baburao is of course Paresh Rawal's iconic character Hera Phéri.

One eagle-eyed movie buff pointed out: “One of the coolest movies I've spotted so far is this one.

Taxi #9211 In Master of bluff. Both films were shot simultaneously. Master of bluff released a year ago Taxi #9211. Master of bluff directed by Rohan Sippy and he produced 9211 #BollywoodTrivia.

In Liver (1992), Feroz Khan aka Arjun from Mahabharat played the antagonist and in one of the scenes, Ajay Devgn says: Friend, Shakal is like Arjun from Teri Mahabharat, but Kaam is exactly like Duryodhan.“.

THE Kuch Kuch Hota Hai X Every heart will love you cinematic universe where Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) pretends that the lady lying on the bed (Rani Mukerji) is his deceased wife. His daughter (played by Chhoti Anjali, Sana Saeed) clears up the confusion.

The SantoshiVerse – Aamir Khan promoting his upcoming film with Rajkumar Santoshi, Apna Apna Andazin an appearance in Santoshi's Damini. And he also refers to Aamirs Dil who clashed with the Santoshis Ghayal.

Om Shanti Om featured several Easter eggs and this one was quite stunning, in Om Shanti OmOm Kapoor tells his assistant that in his next film he wants a ponytail hairstyle like Mukesh's..in Good yearFarah's upcoming film with Shah Rukh and Deepika, he has the same haircut.

The names of the main characters derived from the title or title were based on the names of the main characters in Rohit Shettys. Golmaal as one user shared, the names of its characters are in the name GOLMAL the film itself, Go: – Gopal, L: – Laxman, Maa: – Maadhav, L: – Lucky.

THE Dil Chahta Hai X Chief feat of the cinematic universe. Saif Ali Khan.

Sharman Joshi enters Rank of Basanti fashion in Golmaal, Both Rank of Basanti And Golmaal were released in 2006, so this scene was a reference to Sharman Joshi's character in Rating of Basanti.

Another of Golmaal where Arshad Warsi cleverly throws shade at Govindas Hero #1 for being a ripoff of Rajesh Khannas Bawarchi.

I loved you X Who are you? cinematic universe. For the unversed, the character of Bhagyashrees in MPK was called Suman.

A film within a film within a film starring Parinda, Khamosh And Psychology, Parinda: Karan and Francis enter Moosa's hotel room to kill him. Moosa isn't there but the TV is showing a scene from a movie called silence: Shabana takes a shower while the television in her room broadcasts a scene from a film called Psychology: Janet Leigh is in the shower.

And finally, this is not a planned Easter egg but rather a window into the future. None like Mannat appearing in the background in Yes Boss during a song about having the biggest dreams and one day achieving everything you desire… a few years before anyone appearing in this frame actually bought it.

Shah Rukh Khan is the owner of the bungalow seen in the background in this iconic song about making dreams come true.

