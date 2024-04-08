Crew Box Office Collections, Day 10: Tabu-Kareena Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Heist Comedy Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark; surpasses Aadujeevitham, Family Star | Bollywood News





Bringing much-needed relief to Bollywood, which is grappling with the failure of almost all recent films at the box office, including those that arrived with considerable hype, the female-led heist comedy Crew proved to be a major success. It has already surpassed many of its current competitors and recorded substantial collections even on its second Sunday in theaters. Adding to the triumph, Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, also crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. On Sunday, despite being in its second week in theaters, Crew recorded a net collection in India of Rs 5.79 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, thanks to the positive responses it garnered. On the same day, the film surpassed Prithviraj Sukumaran's epic survival drama. Aadujeevitham – The life of a goat (Rs 5.23 crore) and far surpassed Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu film Family Star (Rs 2.99 crore), although the latter is still in its first week of theatrical release. However, Crew faces tough competition from the Hollywood monster movie. Godzilla x Kong: The New Kingdom, which grossed Rs 6.25 crore. Currently, Crew's total domestic net collection stands at Rs 58.54 crore. It is worth noting that Crew is only the fifth Bollywood film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide this year and ranks as the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024, behind Fighter (Rs 358.89 million), Satan (Rs 201.65 crores), There's such confusion in my body (Rs 141.29 crore) and Article 370 (Rs 104.6 million). On Sunday, Crew achieved an overall occupancy rate of 20.66 per cent in the Hindi market. The morning shows began with an occupancy rate of 11.55 percent, which rose to 24.16 percent in the afternoon and peaked at 29.01 percent in the evening. However, a significant drop was noted during nighttime screenings, with an occupancy rate of 17.91 percent. Watch the Crew trailer here: With even highly anticipated, big-budget, male-starring films failing at the box office, the success of female-led Crew and survival drama like Aadujeevitham is a wake-up call for mainstream industries , especially Bollywood. and Tollywood, to reconsider their strategies. In her review of the film, Shubhra Gupta of The Indian Express wrote, “Tabu, comfortable in her older woman avatar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, effortlessly balancing between greed and need, are a riot; Kriti Sanon, in their company, manages to hold on. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

