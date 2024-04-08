Drake Bell Reacts to Will Friedle's Support for Brian Peck – NBC Boston





Originally published on E! Online Drake Bell shares her thoughts on stars who once supported her abuser. Following a former dialogue coach Brian Peck's 2004 conviction for sexual assault of a minor, 41 letters were filed to support him during his conviction. Unsealed files revealed »A boy meets the world” Star Will Friedle was among them to submit a letter. Although Friedle has since expressed regret over the decision, Bell, who recently came forward as a victim in the Peck case, said the actor's remorse doesn't change how he feels about the situation. “I worked with Will on Spider-Man,” Bell explained on the April 7 episode of Investigation Discovery.Document series “Silent on set”. “There were many opportunities to apologize or talk about it, but it never happened.” In fact, the “Drake and Josh” The star said that “not a single person” who wrote a letter contacted him personally. “But also, I mean, it’s a very difficult topic to talk about, especially in a work environment,” he continued. “That's what's difficult about this is because everyone deals with their trauma in different ways. Everyone comes to different conclusions at different times in our lives.” Child stars of yesterday and today Ultimately, when it comes to Peck's supporters, Bell “really appreciates their perspective now” but believes it doesn't change the past. The 37-year-old added of the sentence: “I mean, that day is so etched in my mind.” Two months ago, Friedle spoke about his involvement in the case, saying he wanted to “cry” because he was “naive” enough to believe Peck. “[Peck] asked us to support him and go to court with him, which many of us did,” Friedle said Feb. 19. episode of his “Pod meets the world” Podcast. “And here we are sitting in this courtroom, on the wrong side of everything of course, having no idea about this, full of child actors. To the point where the victim's mother turned around and said, “Look at all the famous people you brought with you.” And that doesn't change what you did to my child.'” He recalls: “I was sitting there wanting to die, and it was like, 'What am I doing here?' » » Following the 2004 trial, Peck was convicted of sexual assault of a minor and sentenced to 16 months in prison. E! News reached out to Friedle's rep for comment on the documentary but has not heard back.

