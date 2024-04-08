Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan: Akshay Kumars' film moves forward with 9,000 tickets sold, both Eid releases will now release on April 11 | Bollywood News





Eid releases Bade Miyan Chota Miyan and Maidaan are experiencing great response as their booking opened on Saturday. However, Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroffthe film seems to have taken precedence over the Ajay Devgn star in terms of ticket sales. According to Sacnilk.com, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has sold over 9,000 tickets and the film is expected to have over 3,000 performances in India. Maidaan, on the other hand, has sold over 6,000 tickets and is said to have performed over 2,700 shows. With advance bookings, pre-collections of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stood at nearly Rs 30 lakhs, while advance sales of Maidaan crossed Rs 20 lakhs approximately. With this, a latest report from Bollywood Hungama states that now both films will release on April 11 and the makers will keep the paid previews only on April 10. Previously, both films were scheduled to release on April 10, but just a few days before the release, the producers seemed to have changed the dates, the reason being that Eid would be celebrated in India on Thursday, April 11. Also read: Tiger Shroff says he first wondered why people were making memes about him; Akshay Kumar discusses woke culture, says comedies will come back All Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan shows will now be performed from 6 p.m. on the 10th. According to the report, tickets booked for shows before 6 p.m. on April 10 would be refunded and Eid on April 11 , would be considered the release day of the film. Ajay Devgn's Maidaan was passed uncut by the Central Board of Film Certification and has a running time of 3 hours and 1 minute. As for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the CBFC had asked the makers to make some changes and the duration of the film was also reduced to 2 hours 44 minutes. Moreover, Bollywood Hungama reported that the makers will make the film even sharper and cut 8 minutes from it. With this, the runtime of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is now 2 hours 35 minutes. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. The film also stars Alaya F, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manushi Chhillar in important roles. Maidaan is directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, it also stars Priyamani in an important role. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

