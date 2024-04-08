Entertainment
'The Outlaws' Actor Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa Announce Plans for Late Wedding Celebration
Previously, Ma Dong Seok made a surprise revelation about his marital status during the 12th annual Beautiful Artist Awards on October 20, 2022. While accepting the prestigious Film Artist Award, he graciously thanked his colleagues and particularly expressed his gratitude to his family and his wife. , Ye Jung Hwa, stating: Thanks to my Outlaws 2 [The Roundup] my colleagues, as well as my family and my wife Ye Jung Hwa whom I love.
While their relationship had been public since 2016, Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa had held their engagement and marriage under cover. Responding to the actor's statement, their agency, Big Punch Entertainment at the time, clarified that Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa registered their marriage last year. Due to their busy schedules, they plan to have their wedding later.
Now, the couple is ready to celebrate their love surrounded by their loved ones. The upcoming ceremony will be a private affair, attended only by their families, relatives, colleagues and dear acquaintances. Ye Jung Hwa, always a supportive partner, stood firmly by Ma Dong Seok's side. Recently, she accompanied him in promotional activities for his upcoming film, The Roundup: Punishment, which is scheduled to premiere in Japanese theaters on April 24.
|
Sources
2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/web-series/news/korean/ma-dong-seok-and-ye-jung-hwa-announce-plans-for-belated-wedding-celebration/articleshow/109127105.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 2024 NCAA Championship Game Predictions: UConn vs. Purdue Expert Picks, Odds, March Madness Bracket
- Yellen says US plans to emphasize need for China to change policies
- 'The Outlaws' Actor Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa Announce Plans for Late Wedding Celebration
- India vs Australia, Hockey Test Series, Match 2 Highlights: Kookaburras come from one goal down to win after Q3 blitz | Hockey news
- New pipeline develops virtual reality for medical education | Newsroom
- BJP weighs in on Tamil Nadu's gas campaign; Prime Minister Narendra Modi will follow BJP leader JP Nadda | Chennai News
- UK, France warn US as world monitors Ukraine aid – POLITICO
- D-2 Eid al-Fitr; Jokowi inspects return station at Pasar Senen Station
- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan: Akshay Kumars' film moves forward with 9,000 tickets sold, both Eid releases will now release on April 11 | Bollywood News
- BUSINESS FILES: Escape into Fiction, Ditching the Dress Code, and More
- Givaudan, MISTA and Buehler open extrusion hub in San Francisco to further advance food systems
- The retired colonel explains why Ukraine is fighting Russia now