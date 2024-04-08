Actor Pushpa Allu Arjun greets a sea of ​​fans outside his house on his birthday. Watch

Actor Allu Arjun turned 42 on April 8. A sea of ​​fans waited outside his house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Sunday evening, not only to catch a glimpse of their favorite star, but also to wish him on his birthday. (Also Read: Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Charting the Rise of the Pan-Indian Star) As usual, Allu Arjun welcomed fans to his home on his birthday.

Allu Arjun greets fans

Over the years, it has become customary for the Mega and Allu families to meet their fans outside their homes on special occasions. This year too, fans waiting to meet actor Pushpa were not disappointed when he came out of his house a few minutes after midnight to greet them and thank them for all their love.

Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now!

In the videos clicked by those present, the actor can be seen standing near the fence of his house and waving to the crowd cheering him on. Some videos show that her entire street was filled with fans armed with gifts and cameras, waiting to wish her on her birthday and capture the special moment.

Pushpa teaser

The teaser of Sukumars Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released on Monday, Allus' birthday. On Sunday evening, the makers released a special poster featuring the actor to announce the release on Monday at 11:07 am. The new poster shows Allus' character Pushpa Raj sitting on a throne with a group of his people standing behind him. We also see containers with the same markings as on his throne. Over the past few days, the makers have been releasing posters, out of which one of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli was also released on her birthday, April 5.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu and Rashmika have been shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule for the past few months. The film will also feature Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhananjaya and others. Scheduled to release on August 15 this year, the film is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel. Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates all in one place.