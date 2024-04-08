Topgolf could be part of Centerville Cornerstone development plan along I-675





A conceptual plan for the site shows 16 buildings, including three restaurants, two hotels, several office/retail buildings and an entertainment area. This entertainment area features a curved structure with 72 striking bays facing 235 meters of fenced green space next to the highway, consistent with the design of other Topgolf facilities. Topgolf, which combines a high-tech golf driving range and full-service restaurant/bar, has locations in Cleveland, Columbus and north Cincinnati at Exit 19 of I-75. Explore Centreville Event Center Offers an Affordable Solution for Any Type of Celebration Centreville Event Center Offers an Affordable Solution for Any Type of Celebration Conley said Oberer Realty Services is halfway through signing tenants for the site, including the restaurant, a hotel and entertainment venue that is expected to be a used destination within a 15 to 20 mile radius (from distance), but he refused to specify or confirm the names. from one of the signed tenants. The Concept Plan document states that it is intended to illustrate the general intent and should not be construed as definitive with respect to any improvements presented here. When asked about Cornerstone of Centerville South, Topgolf officials said Friday: We currently have no news to share regarding this location, but we will contact you if that changes. Explore Centerville mayor touts new restaurants and parking renovation among his accomplishments Centerville mayor touts new restaurants and parking renovation among his accomplishments Oberer is also working to recruit two medical office users and will likely build a multi-tenant strip center, Conley said. It seeks to rezone approximately 30 acres of the 72-acre South Centerville Cornerstone site to allow outdoor recreational and entertainment use, which is not permitted under the zoning district and the District existing overlays. The zoning would take effect if the Centerville City Council approves a change to the zoning map at a public hearing on May 6, according to Centerville City Planner Ian Vanness. Oberer's next step in the planning process would be to follow the planned development process, Vanness said. This involves first receiving a preliminary development plan approved by the City Council for the entire development, and then subsequently receiving final approved development plans for each phase of Cornerstone South. Conley said Oberer hopes to break ground on the development with road work in spring 2025, with some tenants expected to move in by the end of this year. Explore Natural wine and coffee bar will open this summer in Centerville Natural wine and coffee bar will open this summer in Centerville The entire mixed-use development, which will take about three to five years to complete, will complement the existing 157-acre Centerville North cornerstone development across I-675, he said . This sprawling mixed-use center began planning in 2009 and saw anchor tenant Costco open in 2014, followed by anchors Kroger and Cabelas and many other businesses. The Cornerstone South project is an opportunity to capitalize on the immense success of Cornerstone North, according to Centerville City Manager Wayne Davis, who said the project is home to some of the area's best restaurants and retail stores. The City Council saw this vision years ago and we have worked hard to make this vision a success, Davis said. We expect Cornerstone South to attract a lot of attention given its key location along Interstate 675 and Wilmington Pike. Centreville Development Director Erik Collins said the conceptual plan city officials have seen is just a concept. But even these preliminary plans show the potential of this development, Collins said. We are excited to find balanced uses for a diverse site that includes technology companies and others that complement Cornerstone North and align Centerville with the strategic industries of Montgomery and Greene counties. Explore Sheetz building Washington Township. shop at 725; the furniture store had been there for 40 years Sheetz building Washington Township. shop at 725; the furniture store had been there for 40 years

