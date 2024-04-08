After experiencing the recent Taiwan earthquake, actor Mark Lee plans to write his will





The actor went on to explain that as a Singaporean, he was not aware of the SOPs during an earthquake. For example, he and Catherine didn't know that they had to keep the doors open or else they might get stuck inside the room. Mark, however, found a positive side to this tragedy. Admitting that it had been a long time since Catherine cried in his arms, Mark shared that in that moment, he felt grateful to have gone through it with his wife by his side. According to the actor, after the first wave of shaking, they thought the whole incident was over. But when they heard the ambulance sirens, Catherine started crying again. They also continued to feel the aftershocks, which occurred five to six times. A lot of things went through Mark's mind during this time. He said he was thinking about his children and went on to joke that he didn't need to worry about his mistress since his friends would help him take care of her. The earthquake also prompted Mark to write a will when he returned to Singapore, in case he suffered dementia in the future. The actor, who said he fears his children will fight for (his) inheritance next time, added: My country used to encourage burial at sea, but now it advocates green burial. There is even a garden for that. But I would still choose burial at sea for myself. “But after the earthquake, I realized that we should be willing to spend our money and live in the moment. Once we are gone, we will no longer have the option to spend that money no matter what we have,” he mused. This story was originallypublishedin 8 days.

