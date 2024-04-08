9-1-1 actor condemns homophobic reactions to gay kiss characters





To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails 9-1-1 Actor Oliver Stark has condemned the homophobic backlash that followed his character's gay kiss in a surprise storyline aired to mark the show's 100th episode. *Spoilers for the final episode of 9-1-1, you have been warned* The Thursday (April 4) episode of the US drama series saw Starks' character, firefighter Evan Buck Buckley, share a kiss with LAFD pilot Tommy Kinard (Lou Ferrigno Jr) after a flirtation. Social media frenzy erupted following the kiss, with the majority of fans sharing their excitement for the Bucks storyline. Some negative commenters, however, said the kiss ruined the storyline. Stark said on Instagram that he was humbled and overwhelmed by the positive reaction to the Bucks' bisexuality, but he was disappointed to see the negative reaction. If you're in the small group of people who comment on my posts about how this ruined the show, I'd like you to know that I really don't care, he said. Stark added that 9-1-1 is a show about love and inclusion, and one that those who were offended by Bucks' bisexuality didn't understand. It's a show about love and inclusion. It featured same-sex relationships from the start, including a beautiful black lesbian wedding played by two of the best actresses I've ever seen, he said. Oliver Starks Comments on Response to His Character's Bisexuality on 9-1-1 ( Instagram / oliverstarkk ) If another character discovers a new side of their sexuality and realizes their bisexuality, it may prevent you from making a deal, I fear you have missed the whole point of the series. He concluded: You are not required to announce your departure. Rigid said Weekly Entertainment that it felt like the groundwork for Thursday's Kiss had been laid over several seasons, even if it wasn't clear to viewers. Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free I think it's been seasons and seasons, so it's really nice to see it officially come to fruition, he said. I think the crumbs are there. Perhaps on the one hand quite obviously, but on the other hand, in a less obvious way. Louis Ferrigno Jr. and Oliver Stark in 9-1-1 ( Disney/Chris Willard ) Stark said his character had a score to settle in future episodes, as he began to open up about his sexuality to the people closest to him. Certainly, for someone discovering this in their 30s, they would have questions, right? What does that mean? Who am I? he said. So there are scores to settle in the next episode, and then relying on the people closest to him, and finding the right moments to open up and how much to share. 9-1-1 airs Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT on ABC in the US and streams on Disney+ in the UK.

