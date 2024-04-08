WJCC Schools on Stage: Jamestown High School Presents Mary Poppins

WILLIAMSBURG Jamestown High School Theater is moving on from last year's performance of Mean Girls to the classic Mary Poppins April 11-13.

Mary Poppins tells the story of two rich children who learn that they are going to have a new nanny. When Marie arrives, the children are pleasantly surprised. Through the show, Mary and the children embark on various adventures with Mary's faithful sidekick, Bert. The children hope to pass on some of Mary's sense of adventure and personality to their busy parents.

For insurance reasons, the JHS production will not feature Flying Mary, but director J. Harvey Stone has found other ways to bring the magic of the show to the stage.

“I always told myself that I wouldn’t do Mary Poppins if Mary didn’t know how to fly. For safety reasons we cannot fly it. I had just realized that I would never do the show. I was like, 'Harvey, you're a creative person, the audience is there to suspend their disbelief, they know she's not really stealing.' Once that hiccup passed through my head, I knew it had to be Mary Poppins,” Stone said.

The process of choosing a show is something Stone says he analyzes in depth, thinking about his senior class and what they were exposed to during their time on the JHS stage.

“I really try to think about what the students did if they did theater for all four years. I want to make sure they have an accurate representation of the musical theater repertoire,” Stone said.

When audiences come to the show, Stone hopes it will make them realize that two things can happen at the same time, both thematically and literally.

“My concept for the show is that two things can be true, two things can happen at the same time. Does the Banks family need Mary Poppins or do they not need her at all? Each turn of the show represents this duality. Each set piece turns around and reveals another function, some actors play two completely different roles to bring that idea to the forefront,” Stone said.

Mia Meadows, a Jamestown high school student who plays Mary Poppins, hopes those who come to see the show will rediscover a sense of childlike wonder.

“I really hope that everyone who sees this show can be swept away by its imaginative aspects. I don't mean I want to turn everyone into a little kid, but I want everyone to feel that way when they watch the show. I really hope we can transport people and make them feel like they’re reliving the magic of feeling like a kid again,” Meadows said.

Kaitlin Luberus, a fellow JHS senior who plays the role of Bird Woman, started in theater only two years ago. She is grateful to Stone for casting her in this role, as she feels a very special connection to it.

“Mr. Stone is very passionate about the Bird Woman, so I'm very grateful that he chose me to play this role for him. I feel like I'm playing the character of Mr. Rogers throughout the entire series. I'm a ragged and weird birdwoman, a little crazy, but I think she really conveys the message that the smallest things matter in life,” Luberus said.

Mary Poppins will open at Jamestown High School on April 11 at 7 p.m. The shows will continue on April 12 at 7 p.m. and April 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door and are available. online.