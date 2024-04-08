Entertainment
WJCC Schools on Stage: Jamestown High School Presents Mary Poppins
WILLIAMSBURG Jamestown High School Theater is moving on from last year's performance of Mean Girls to the classic Mary Poppins April 11-13.
Mary Poppins tells the story of two rich children who learn that they are going to have a new nanny. When Marie arrives, the children are pleasantly surprised. Through the show, Mary and the children embark on various adventures with Mary's faithful sidekick, Bert. The children hope to pass on some of Mary's sense of adventure and personality to their busy parents.
For insurance reasons, the JHS production will not feature Flying Mary, but director J. Harvey Stone has found other ways to bring the magic of the show to the stage.
“I always told myself that I wouldn’t do Mary Poppins if Mary didn’t know how to fly. For safety reasons we cannot fly it. I had just realized that I would never do the show. I was like, 'Harvey, you're a creative person, the audience is there to suspend their disbelief, they know she's not really stealing.' Once that hiccup passed through my head, I knew it had to be Mary Poppins,” Stone said.
The process of choosing a show is something Stone says he analyzes in depth, thinking about his senior class and what they were exposed to during their time on the JHS stage.
“I really try to think about what the students did if they did theater for all four years. I want to make sure they have an accurate representation of the musical theater repertoire,” Stone said.
When audiences come to the show, Stone hopes it will make them realize that two things can happen at the same time, both thematically and literally.
“My concept for the show is that two things can be true, two things can happen at the same time. Does the Banks family need Mary Poppins or do they not need her at all? Each turn of the show represents this duality. Each set piece turns around and reveals another function, some actors play two completely different roles to bring that idea to the forefront,” Stone said.
Mia Meadows, a Jamestown high school student who plays Mary Poppins, hopes those who come to see the show will rediscover a sense of childlike wonder.
“I really hope that everyone who sees this show can be swept away by its imaginative aspects. I don't mean I want to turn everyone into a little kid, but I want everyone to feel that way when they watch the show. I really hope we can transport people and make them feel like they’re reliving the magic of feeling like a kid again,” Meadows said.
Kaitlin Luberus, a fellow JHS senior who plays the role of Bird Woman, started in theater only two years ago. She is grateful to Stone for casting her in this role, as she feels a very special connection to it.
“Mr. Stone is very passionate about the Bird Woman, so I'm very grateful that he chose me to play this role for him. I feel like I'm playing the character of Mr. Rogers throughout the entire series. I'm a ragged and weird birdwoman, a little crazy, but I think she really conveys the message that the smallest things matter in life,” Luberus said.
Mary Poppins will open at Jamestown High School on April 11 at 7 p.m. The shows will continue on April 12 at 7 p.m. and April 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door and are available. online.
|
Sources
2/ https://wydaily.com/latest-news/2024/04/08/wjcc-schools-on-stage-jamestown-high-school-presents-mary-poppins/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- WJCC Schools on Stage: Jamestown High School Presents Mary Poppins
- Where to Shop for Vintage Fashion in Savannah
- Serving EMEA with electric shipping innovation
- US reacts cautiously to Hong Kong's new national security law
- Malaysian actress Bella Astillah accuses her husband, Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz, of cheating with his sister
- Storm wins 6-3 against Stampede on Youth Hockey Night
- A glance at last week's biggest retail technology roles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Tejashwi Yadav says Nitish Kumar touching PM Modi's feet at Nawada rally 'shameful'
- There are no long queues at airports and train stations
- Money Blog: Restaurant chains ditch tips – on the verge of new law requiring employees to earn 100% | uk news
- Actor Cole Brings Plenty found dead in Kansas
- Designer Yossi Shetrit talks Yossi Men's Fall 2024 collection, rare and more