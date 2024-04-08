Who are the lesser-known Skarsgrd siblings, Sam and Eija? Only 2 of Dune actor Stellan Skarsgrâd's 8 children have avoided acting, so what are they doing and what do their famous brothers think?





But there are two family members who have chosen not to be in the spotlight, Sam and Eija Skarsgrd. So what do we know about the siblings and what do their Hollywood families think about them? How many children does Stellan Skarsgrd have? Gustaf, Bill and Alexander Skarsgrä are all Hollywood actors like their father. Photo: @holacom/Instagram Stellan Skarsgrd began acting in his native Sweden in the late 1960s and landed his first major role in Hollywood in 1997. Goodwill Hunt. The now 72-year-old actor married his first wife My Skarsgrd in 1972 and they had six children together: Alexander, Gustaf, Sam, Bill, Eija and Valter, according to People. Alexander Skarsgrd and his mother My Skarsgrd. Photo: @alexanderskarsgard_archive/Instagram Stellan and My divorced in 2007 and he married Megan Everett two years later, with whom he now has two young sons, Ossian and Kolbjrn, who are also child stars! Talking about taking action is in the genes Meet Ella Emhoff, the Controversial Stepdaughter of Gen Z Model Kamala Harris What does Sam Skarsgröd do? Alexander Skarsgrd (left) and Sam Skarsgrd. Photo: @alexanderskarsgard_archive/Instagram Sam Skarsgrd is Stellan and My's third eldest son, coming into the world in 1982 after older brothers Alexander and Gustaf, and at first it seemed like he had also caught the showbiz bug. At the age of five, he played a minor role in a film called Jim and the Bloom Pirates which his father co-wrote and starred in. He appeared to venture into the industry again as an understudy in the 2002 film. The invisible alongside his brother Gustav, then as a production assistant on Kill a Child directed by Alexander. Brothers Sam, Bill, Valter and Gustaf Skarsgard. Photo by: @skarsgard_bro However, when it came to choosing a career, Sam turned to medicine, just like his doctor mother, and is now an intensive care doctor in Stockholm, Screenrant reports. Who is Tori Spellings' rich mother Candy and is she helping her daughter? Who is Eija Skarsgrð? Dune actor Stellan Skarsgrd and his only daughter Eija. Photo: @eijalo/Instagram Eija Skarsgrd, 32, is the only daughter in the family and, according to her famous father, that's exactly how she likes it. During each of my wife's subsequent pregnancies, my daughter would say, 'I hope it's not a girl,' Stellan told the Guardian in 2015. She is very strong, stronger in many ways than boys , and appreciates his position. Has Kanye West just charmed his wife, Bianca Censoris, a mother in Los Angeles? What is Eija Skarsgrd makes a living? Eija Skarsgrd tried modeling before working behind the scenes in Hollywood. Photo: @eijalo/Instagram Perhaps it should come as no surprise that the offspring of a Hollywood actor first tried their hand at modeling. According to her profile in the Fashion Model Directory, she is 1.79 meters tall and was signed by the MIKA agency in Stockholm. However, in recent years she has clearly found her calling behind the scenes in Hollywood as a casting assistant. According to IMDB, his first major role was in the casting department of a Swedish comedy. Lustand more recently she helped on Netflix Young Royals. Eija Skarsgräd and her husband Zeke Tastas. Photo: @eijalo/Instagram What do the Skarsgrd siblings think of each other's work? Eija and her younger brother Valter Skarsgrd. Photo: @eijalo/Instagram It clearly amuses the men in the family that so many of them work in the same industry. If you need a Skarsgrd for a movie and one of us isn't available, say: How about this one? Alexander once joked to Interview magazine. My and Stellan Skarsgrd with their sons Gustaf, Sam and Alexander in the 1980s. Photo: @sgarsgard_bro/Instagram But it was Bill Skarsgrd who admitted that all family members working in the entertainment industry bow down to Sam and their mother. My: There's definitely a sense of embarrassment about what artists actually do, at least for me in terms of acting, he said. Interview. We have a mother and brother who literally save lives.

