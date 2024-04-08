Nickelodeon actor shares memory of child molester Brian Peck

Another Nickelodeon child star is sharing an alleged inappropriate encounter with the network's former dialogue coach Brian Peck, who spent time in prison for sexually abusing Drake Bell.

In the last episode of Quiet on set: The dark side of children's televisionancient All that Actor Shane Lyons has come forward for the first time to reflect on his tenure on the children's sketch show, which ran from 2002 to 2004. Lyons, who later became a professional chef and competed on The Next Food Network Stardiscussed his collaboration with Peck.

“We were attracted, at least me personally, to the fact that there is an adult who is also a member of the cast, who is someone who we knew we could kind of direct things with, to work with , improvise, he was very helpful in that context,” Lyons said. He also confirmed that Peck was one hundred percent as charming on the surface as others had previously attested.

Lyons went on to say that it was very brave of Bell to share his story for the docuseries, including that Peck persuaded Bell's mother to let the teen stay at his home and then sexually assault him . The specificity of what Brian did was something no one knew, and it's absolutely heartbreaking. This poor kid, now man. It's heartbreaking. And I feel very blessed and lucky that nothing like that happened to me. However, he said: “There were definitely passes, you know.

Lyons said he didn't register any strange experiences with Peck as sexual or flirtatious at the time, but looking back on an incident gives him pause now. A conversation was taking place in the green room, he remembers. And we get called to come up, and Brian follows me and I'm kind of alone in the green room setting, and he sits next to me, and he goes because earlier in the conversation they were talking about blue balls, and I just didn't know. what they were.

The old All that The interpreter repeated Peck's uncomfortable comments. He says: Well, we know what blue balls are, don't we Shane? I said, Yeah, like racquet balls, Lyons remembers. I'm a 13, 14 year old kid, and if I think about it now, as an adult, at 36 years old, would I ever have a conversation with a 13 year old like he had with me? No! This makes absolutely no sense. They are children. Why do you talk like that?

Lyons also shared her thoughts on how safety measures for child actors can be improved. Above all, the law must be updated so that no one convicted of child molesting can ever appear on a Hollywood set again, he said. And currently there's a loophole in the law that as long as there's a guardian or parent omnipresent on set, they're not required to hire people who go through a background check.

And I think more generally, when you have a cult of personality in any work environment, it's inevitably ripe for toxicity, he continued. We are entering their sphere and their orbit, and no one wants to disrupt what is happening, above or below.

EW was unable to reach Peck for comment.

The five episodes of Quiet on set: The dark side of children's television broadcast on Max.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected with a certified crisis counselor.

