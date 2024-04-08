actor Paul Jesson on survival, strength and the healing potential of art

I didn't want it to talk too much about my illness, and Richard assured me that it would talk about many other things as well. He said, “I’m going to send you something.” » Two days later, an attachment arrived. I thought it would be a few pages of ideas or an outline. It was a 42 page script.

Richard and I first met in 1990 at the RSC in Stratford when the late Roger Michell cast me in Richard's play. Two Shakespearean actors. Roger's assistant director on the production was one Clarissa Brown. It was a season of lasting friendships, in fact quite rare in the theatre, and over the following years Richard and I stayed in touch.

In February 2021, during the second Covid lockdown, I was diagnosed with oral cancer and had surgery at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital to remove my upper right jaw and part of my palate: Pretty devastating for anyone, let alone an actor. , but the prognosis was good. (photo below, Paul Jesson, photo c. Lise Leino)

I have, however, undergone six weeks of radiotherapy and this, while hopefully ensuring no recurrence of the disease, has damaged my tongue, making speaking and eating (rather important to me) even more difficult. delicate than they could have been otherwise. Words like “grief” and “grave” were particularly difficult. Although I live in London, I was living in Devon at the time. In 2017, Clarissa Brown and I met again and, much water having flowed under the bridge, we began a relationship which culminated in our happy confinement together in her house on the banks of the River Exe. During this time Richard and I only emailed occasionally, there didn't seem to be much to report, but I eventually told him about the operation and later the three of us met on Zoom. He says it was seeing my changed appearance and hearing my changed voice that made him think about asking me to write a play for me. He also wanted to write it with Clarissa in mind as the director.

The storyline was a tapestry of stories and quotes, some funny, some bizarre, as well as recalled incidents, that people remembered. Across seven scenes, it encompassed loss, friendship, poetry, questioning a conversation during a journey. Richard had used his notebooks for many years and the elements of an abandoned play. At first it seemed an elusive jumble of disparate themes, some very moving, all with the oblique, unresolved edge typical of Richard's writing. Little about this first version concerned me other than the fact that the only character is an actor who had been under the surgeon's knife for oral cancer. He considers himself a Shakespearean actor.

I've been in about 30 productions of Shakespeare's plays, but I've never seen myself that way. If asked for a label other than “jobbing”, I might say that I am a Royal Court or Joint Stock actor, someone who enjoys being in a company working on new plays and being part of a collaboration creative. [Jesson won a 1987 Olivier Award for the Royal Court premiere of The Normal Heart.] This is exactly what An actor Convalescence in Devon was about to become.

Two months after the first draft arrived, Richard was in Paris working with Richard Pevear and Larissa Volokhonsky on translations of Russian plays. Clarissa and I went to meet him there. He wanted to know our reaction to his play and whether it reminded him of our stories and experiences. He is kind enough to say that he stole them, but of course they were freely and happily given away. Some of my works were autobiographical, others were memories of friends and still others were theatrical anecdotes. Clarissa, a born and raised Devonian, had thoughts about her home country but also about Sicily and, above all, about my post-operative state, details I had forgotten or never knew about. Wherever he saw fit, Richard weaved our offerings into the fabric of the piece.

In June last year, Richard was in Paris again and had the opportunity to read the play for himself and a small audience at Ariane Mnouchkine's Théâtre du Soleil where he was directing his play. Our Life in Art. The reading turned out to be more successful than we could have hoped. The farrago proved to be a beautiful and subtle testimony to survival and the healing power of art. He was clearly ready for the stage.

There were two main obstacles: finding a theater and having to learn it. We sent the script to several producers but received little encouragement other than being told how much they loved Richard's work. Out of the blue, in early November, Richard forwarded an email from Greg Ripley-Duggan. He was enchanted by the play and offered us a production at Hampstead Downstairs. We were in heaven. Hampstead has always been my favorite theater. It was to be a complement to that of April De Angelis. The Divine Mrs. S in the main house, two pieces about actors, and Clarissa, continuing the collaboration, assembled a dream design team of Rob Howell (set), Rick Fisher (lighting) and Mike Walker (sound).

All I have to do now is learn it.