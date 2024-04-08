Clarkston native starts new Ghost Machine comic book company – Macomb Daily

Clarkston native Geoff Johns loves superheroes.

During his career, he revamped DC Comics Green Lantern, The Flash and Aquaman. His work on the Superman and Batman family of titles has received critical acclaim. He created Stargirl, based on his late sister, Courtney. He has written and produced numerous episodes for the television shows The Flash, Titans, Smallville, Doom Patrol, Arrow and Superman & Lois, among others.

Yet Ghost Machine, the new comics company he founded with 11 other creators (including New York Times bestselling novelist and University of Michigan alumnus Brad Meltzer), has no super- hero.

We obviously love superheroes; We've been working on this for decades, said Johns, of Los Angeles, an alumnus of Clarkston High School and Michigan State University. These aren't your typical capes and tights like Marvel and DC; we wanted to break free from that and do something different. As much as we love superheroes, we didn't want to go the route of superheroes and supervillains fighting over and over again.

Ghost Machine was officially announced at New York Comic-Con last fall. In January, Ghost Machine No. 1 was released, serving as a preview of what the company will be offering in the months to come. On April 3, the first three Ghost Machine titles were released, all written by Johns Geiger, Redcoat and Rook: Exodus.

The covers of the Ghost Machine titles released on April 3: Geiger, Redcoat and Rook: Exodus, all of which are written by Clarkston native Geoff Johns. (Photo courtesy of Ghost Machine)

Geiger was originally published in 2021 via Image Comics, written by Johns and illustrated by Gary Frank, Johns' collaborator on Avengers and Superman: Secret Origin. They reunite on the new Geiger series. Geiger has already been optioned by Paramount TV with Johns as showrunner and Justin Simien (Haunted Mansion) directing.

Geiger is set 25 years after a nuclear war in the future. It focuses on a man who protects his family trapped in a fallout shelter. He protects them from scavengers day after day. It explores the instinct to do whatever you have to do to protect your family from a dangerous world. You see this man who is a loving and kind husband and father, but he also has to become a very violent, angry, cold monster to exist in this world. It's that push and pull of a man becoming a monster for the sake of his family, Johns explained.

Redcoat is a blend of science fiction and historical fiction about British soldier Simon Pure, who becomes immortal during the American Revolution in place of Benjamin Franklin via a magical ritual.

Redcoat came from a conversation I had with (artist/co-creator) Bryan Hitch: How long does it take for someone to learn from their mistakes and grow as a person? » said Johns. We explore this secret and supernatural side of American history which reveals the founding fathers, including George Washington dabbled in the mystical arts. (Simon) inadvertently becomes immortal and we follow his adventures through time. We call it Golden Age meets Pirates of the Caribbean. It's a grand adventure through American history with the most unlikely hero at the center.

Hitch called Simon the opposite of every character he worked on.

Simon has no idea what he is capable of and we will all follow his misadventures as we find out, he said.

Rook: Exodus is illustrated by Johns Batman: Three Jokers collaborator Jason Fabok. This occurs on the planet Exodus, ruled by humans. Guardians wear helmets that control entire species of animals. But when the helmets fall into the wrong hands, it's up to Rook to save this world.

It's about our connection to technology and nature, our relationship with nature, our desire to control nature and our relationship with animals, Johns said. It’s a really fun book; I can't wait for people to check it out.

In explaining Ghost Machine's rationale, Johns said it was the first media company of its kind, owned and operated by creators. The creators co-own all intellectual property developed for Ghost Machine. As the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike demonstrated, one of the longest-serving creators in Hollywood history has been disenfranchised by the traditional industry model. Creators are seeking increased empowerment as part of a national progression toward an ever-changing entertainment landscape. Ghost Machines' business model is at the forefront of this evolution with its characters and full ownership of the company shared in all respects by its creators.

Our ambition for Ghost Machine is to go beyond superheroes, introducing new genres, characters and shared universes fully co-owned by all creators involved. We see this as the future of how (creators) will work, maintain creative control, and meaningfully participate in success like never before. But we're not just a comic book company, we're the first completely creator-owned and operated media company, born from the desire to create and succeed together, the founding creators said in a statement.

They were inspired by the launch of Image. In 1992, seven popular creators were working at Marvel and decided to leave and start their own company, where they would own their intellectual property without giving away the copyrights, which is not the case at Marvel and DC.

Over the last two and a half years, we decided to try to figure out how to build a better company, a creative collective where we would all work together, where we would all own, share everything, and support each other. After much planning, Ghost Machine was born. It really came from a desire to control our creative and commercial destiny, Johns explained. Marvel and DC are owned and operated by corporations. It's work for hire, like a lot of these other businesses. Even for creator-owned freelancers, the business itself is company-owned and operated. (Ghost Machine) is the only writer- and artist-owned publisher in existence. We collectively share ownership of each creation.

Frank added: When Geoff and I started Geiger a few years ago, I don't think any of us had any idea that it would lead to Ghost Machine. A whole new model of a comic book company where the people who actually create the books share and manage everything? Crazy, right? And yet, it now seems such an obvious idea to me. The work that Geoff and his team have done to get us to this point is extraordinary.

Johns pointed out that the creators of Ghost Machines have been in the comics industry for decades and have worked on almost every major Marvel and DC character, as well as many major stories and epic crossover events.

This is an opportunity to discover something completely new. It's exciting, he said. It has all the sensibilities of Marvel and DC, but goes beyond superheroes. We were going to tell different types of stories: science fiction, horror, historical fiction. This is why we did this; we did this to come together with (creators) who have spent years working together and do something new, but to do it together. Controlling your own destiny is about creative control and the people you work with.

Johns continued: It's a great group of people. Each person is a wonderfully talented, dedicated and kind human being. It means everything to me. These creators are looking to forge their own destiny in this brave new world of the media landscape and it is important for creators to take control. This is one of the reasons why there are strikes and negotiations. It’s an ever-changing landscape and we must change with it. I took everything I had done before in comics, film, television, video games, really everything in life and put it into Ghost Machine. This is the culmination of everything I've done so far.

For more information about the company, visit ghostmachinepro.com.