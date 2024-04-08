Today in History Monday April 8, 2024 | Entertainment

Today is Monday, April 8, the 99th day of the year 2024. There are 267 days left in the year.
Highlight in today's history:
On April 8, 1974, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves hit his 715th career home run in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, breaking Babe Ruth's record.
In 1513, explorer Juan Ponce de Leon and his expedition began exploring the coast of Florida.
In 1864, the U.S. Senate passed the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, by a vote of 38 to 6, abolishing slavery. (The House of Representatives passed it in January 1865; the amendment was ratified and passed in December 1865.)
In 1911, an explosion at the Banner Coal Mine in Littleton, Alabama, claimed the lives of 128 men, most of them convicts loaned from prisons.
In 1913, the 17th Amendment to the Constitution, providing for the popular election of United States senators, was ratified.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered wage and price freezes to combat inflation.
In 1952, President Harry S. Truman seized the American steel industry to prevent a national strike.
In 1973, the artist Pablo Picasso died in Mougins (MOO-zhun), France, at the age of 91.
In 1990, Ryan White, the teenager with AIDS whose struggle for acceptance had attracted national attention, died in Indianapolis at age 18.
In 1992, tennis great Arthur Ashe announced at a press conference in New York that he had AIDS.
In 1993, singer Marian Anderson died in Portland, Oregon at the age of 96.
In 2010, President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev signed the New START treaty in Prague.
In 2012, Bubba Watson saved par from pine straw and won the Masters on the second playoff hole against Louis Oosthuizen.
In 2013, former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, 87, died in London, while actress and former Disney Mouseketeer Annette Funicello, 70, died in Bakersfield, California.
In 2018, Patrick Reed won the Masters golf tournament for his first victory in a major tournament.
In 2020, the 76-day lockdown was lifted in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global pandemic began.
In 2022, the film academy banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy events for 10 years after his slap to Chris Rock at the Oscars.
In 2023, Ben Ferencz, the last living prosecutor of the Nuremberg Trials, who tried the Nazis for genocidal war crimes and was one of the first outside witnesses to document the atrocities of Nazi labor and concentration camps, died at the age of 103.
Today's birthdays: Pulitzer Prize-winning author and journalist Seymour Hersh is 87 years old. Mouseketeer Darlene Gillespie is 83 years old. Singer Peggy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 83 years old. Songwriter-producer Leon Huff is 82 years old. Actor Stuart Pankin is 78 years old. Rock musician Steve Howe (Yes) is 77 years old. Former House Republican Leader Tom DeLay is 77 years old. Director John Madden is 75 years old. Rock musician Mel Schacher (Grand Funk Railroad) is 73 years old. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is 69 years old. Actor John Schneider is 64 years old. The surviving winner Richard Hatch is 63 years old. Rock musician Izzy Stradlin is 62 years old. Singer Julian Lennon is 61 years old. Actor Dean Norris is 61 years old. Rock singer and musician Donita Sparks (L7) is 61 years old. Actor Robin Wright is 58 years old. Actress Patricia Arquette is 56 years old. Actor JR Bourne is 54 years old. Rock singer Craig Honeycutt (Everything) is 54 years old. Rock musician Darren Jessee (Ben Folds Five) is 53 years old. Actress Emma Caulfield is 51 years old. Actress Katee Sackhoff is 44 years old. Actor Taylor Kitsch is 43 years old. singer-musician Ezra Koenig (Vampire Weekend) is 40 years old. Actor Taran Noah Smith is 40 years old. Actress Kirsten Storms is 40 years old. Actress Sadie Calvano is 27 years old.